Keeping things civil. Through the years, celebrity splits have led to unique ways of coparenting — with an online app becoming a popular way for exes to stay in contact regarding their children.

Meghan King has previously opened up about using an app to help handle the ups and downs of parenting with ex Jim Edmonds. “We have [a worse] relationship than we did when we split up,” she revealed to Caroline Stanbury on the “Divorced Not Dead” podcast in July 2022. “It’s horrible. It’s so detrimental for the kids [and] for us as individuals.”

The couple, whose marriage played out on seasons 10, 11 and 12 of The Real Housewives of Orange County, called it quits in October 2019. The breakup came amid rumors that the former MLB player had been unfaithful.

Edmonds denied the reports of an alleged affair, telling Us Weekly in June 2019, “Regrettably, I had a lapse in judgment. I engaged in an inappropriate conversation with this person. At no time was there any type of relationship or physical contact. Absolutely none.”

He added: “Clearly, I made a very poor decision to expose myself and my family to this type of person. For this, I am truly sorry and sought forgiveness from my wife.”

Us confirmed that in May 2021 that their divorce was finalized. At the time, King reflected on the next chapter of her life.

“I think it’s, like, an energetic closure, which is important, but I mean, I’ve been learning how to be independent ever since we separated, ever since the divorce was filed, and so that’s almost, I guess, a year and a half now,” the Missouri native, who shares daughter Aspen and twin sons Hart and Hayes, with Edmonds, shared with Us. “So it just — it feels good. It feels good to put that behind me and just look to the future. I want to spend my life with a partner. I’m a loyal, monogamous individual. I’ve been having a lot of fun dating, but I’m really hoping to settle down and find that partner.”

Following their split, the former St. Louis Cardinals player got engaged to Kortnie O’Connor. King, for her part, married Cuffe Owens in October 2021. Two months later, the former reality star confirmed that the twosome had parted ways. Their marriage was later annulled.

Fellow Bravo star Lala Kent has also discussed her tumultuous relationship with Randall Emmett following rumors of infidelity.

“Randall was never ever home. He would always say that it was work-related and he was always on his phone. It was nonstop on his phone, and I still didn’t even register it,” she stated during the Vanderpump Rules season 9 reunion in January 2022. “I just knew that Randall was not who I think he is.”

That same month, the Utah native confirmed that she was only in contact with the producer through an app. “We parallel parent, and I’m trying to move to zero contact. We’ll see how that goes,” she told Andy Cohen.

Emmett, for his part, pointed out that he was open to the idea of getting back in touch with Kent. “We are not at that place. By the way, I could be at that place but I have to let Lala make that call,” he said during an interview on GG Gharachedaghi‘s “Genuinely GG” podcast in March 2022. “I am optimistic that one day we will be at that place and she will be open to that. I respect however she wants this to be.”

Scroll down to see which exes are using an app to help raise their children: