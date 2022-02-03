Open books. Meghan King and Jim Edmonds have been candid about their troubled coparenting dynamic since their October 2019 split.

The former couple wed in October 2014 in Missouri, welcoming daughter Aspen two years later. The University of Mississippi grad went on to give birth to sons Hart and Hayes in 2018.

After the duo called it quits, the former professional baseball player moved on with Kortnie O’Connor. The retired athlete proposed to the California native in July 2021.

“Dear Diary, A month ago, Jimmy asked me to marry him in the most intimate and personal way,” the bride-to-be wrote via Instagram in August 2021. “I said yes! Love, Kortnie.”

King, for her part, dated Christian Schauf and Will Roos after their divorce. The former Bravo personality knew President Joe Biden’s nephew Cuffe Owens for three weeks before she wed the attorney in October 2021 in Pennsylvania.

“[We] texted for a day or two, then spent five straight hours on the phone the first time we spoke,” the Missouri native told Brides magazine after the whirlwind nuptials. “By the time that call ended, Cuffe was booked and packed for a flight to St. Louis that took off in about eight hours. Within a week, we were back on the East Coast, meeting his family, and starting to plan our future together. We didn’t leave each other’s side for weeks.”

King and Edmonds’ three children were included in the ceremony, the former reality star added at the time, explaining, “We told the kids they could walk down the aisle with me if they wanted to. Aspen said she wanted ‘to throw flowers at me’ so it was decided she would be the flower girl!”

Edmonds told Daily Mail that he thought his ex-wife’s wedding was “a joke.” He added, “She called me to tell me she was getting married. It was the first I heard anything about it. … I wondered, ‘Is she pregnant?’ But is it even possible to know that just four weeks after the first date? Really I have no emotion on her wedding one way or another. It’s like a stranger getting married. I have no connection to her.”

Keep scrolling to see how he and King have described their rocky coparenting relationship over the years, including the Say Yes to the Dress alum feeling “blocked” from her ex-stepchildren, Hayley, Lauren, Ladon and Sutten.