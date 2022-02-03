On the outs. Meghan King and Jim Edmonds are having a hard time amicably coparenting their three kids following their 2019 split.

“I don’t know what coparenting is,” the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 37, joked exclusively to Us Weekly on Tuesday, February 1, while promoting her weekly YouTube series breaking down the Bravo show. “I struggle with communication [with him].”

The former couple, who wed in October 2014 in Missouri, share daughter Aspen, 5, and twin sons Hart and Hayes, 3. The Missouri native told Us that she has the little ones “all the time,” noting that the former professional baseball player, 51, “gets visitation.”

The former reality star said that she doesn’t have any coparenting advice to share with others, explaining, “I don’t know what it is. Like, I don’t. I’d be the one to get advice. In order to coparent, you have to communicate right? Yeah, so that would be a good start. … Jim hates me. It’s horrible.”

The exes haven’t been communicating “since before” the California native got engaged to Kortnie O’Connor, and King told Us that the real estate agent, 37, is “the closest thing [she] will ever get to coparenting.”

The former Bravo personality explained, “That’s saying a lot because I don’t communicate with her either. … I don’t think [the kids] like it. I don’t think they know any different, but I don’t think they like it either. I wish we could discuss things about our children, but we can’t.”

In January 2020, King told “Intimate Knowledge” podcast listeners that she wished her dynamic with Edmonds was “better.”

Since her divorce from the retired athlete, King has dated Christian Schauf and Will Roos. The Missouri native married President Joe Biden’s nephew Cuffe Owens in October 2021, although the newlyweds called it quits two months after their Pennsylvania nuptials.

King addressed the “devastating” breakup via Instagram in December 2021, writing, “I am rattled. … This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows — and I’m shocked and saddened by the way things turned out. I am moving forward with my children as we privately process our pain and begin to let go of shattered dreams. At this time, I ask for your grace and gentle kindness as I navigate this labyrinth of grief with my family.”

While the University of Mississippi grad hasn’t spoken much more about calling it quits, she is revisiting her marriage to Edmonds in her weekly YouTube series.

“I’m able to rewatch [RHOC episodes] with new perspective, and I’ve had a lot of life under my belt,” the blogger explained to Us on Tuesday. “It’s been really almost therapeutic for me in a way and definitely eye-opening to see what other viewers saw through watching the show whereas I was too in it at the time to be able to give perspective.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper