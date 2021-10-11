Introductions are in order! Meghan King’s husband, Cuffe Owens, is used to being in the spotlight as one of President Joe Biden’s nephews — but now his love life is turning heads.

The couple, who made their romance Instagram official last month, made headlines on Monday, October 11, when news broke that they were set to tie the knot.

According to White House correspondent Kelly O’Donnell, the “small family wedding” would be celebrated at the home of Owens’ parents, Valerie and Jack Owens, with both the president, 78, and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, in attendance. The pair said “I do” later that afternoon in Pennsylvania.

The 37-year-old Real Housewives of Orange County alum, who shares daughter Aspen, 4, and twins Hart and Hayes, 3, with ex-husband Jim Edmonds, seemingly hinted at the upcoming ceremony that same morning when she posted a festive photo with her daughter via her Instagram Story. Some fans were convinced the snap was taken at a rehearsal for the wedding.

Three days prior, the Missouri native shared photos from a trip to Hilton Head, South Carolina. She was joined by her siblings, RJ, Caitlin and Julie King, and Cuffe, 42, for longtime friend’s wedding.

“Can’t wait for round 2 👯‍♀️,” RJ, 29, commented on his older sister’s post, possibly pointing to her big day with Cuffe.

While Meghan’s family seemed supportive of her relationship, fans of the former Bravo star were surprised to learn about the duo’s whirlwind wedding. Earlier this year, King split from Will Roos and finalized her divorce from Edmonds, 51, in May, nearly two years after their October 2019 split.

Weeks before the nuptials, Meghan and Cuffe made their Instagram debut while celebrating her birthday in September.

“Trying my best to avoid any cheesy introductions like ‘my main squeeze’ … so just meet my man. ❤️,” Meghan captioned a cozy photo with her man at a winery.

Scroll down to learn more about Meghan’s husband-to-be: