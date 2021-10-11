Wedding bells! Meghan King is set to wed Cuffe Owens shortly after making their relationship public.

White House correspondent Kelly O’Donnell tweeted on Monday, October 11, that the “small family wedding” would be taking place at the home of Owens’ parents, Valerie and Jack Owens. Cuffe’s uncle President Joe Biden is set to attend with his wife, Dr. Jill Biden.

That morning, the 37-year-old reality star shared an Instagram Story photo of herself posing in a floral purple gown alongside her 4-year-old daughter, Aspen.

News of the pair’s nuptials comes less than one month after the former Real Housewives of Orange County star went Instagram official with Cuffe.

“Trying my best to avoid any cheesy introductions like ‘my main squeeze’… so just meet my man. ❤️,” King gushed on September 25 alongside a sweet couple pic with her beau.

The “Intimate Knowledge” podcast host was previously married to Jim Edmonds for five years before the pair called it quits in October 2019. Along with Aspen, the now-exes share twin sons Hayes and Hart, 3. They were declared legally separated in May following a messy divorce process.

One month before King went public with Cuffe, Us Weekly confirmed that Edmonds, 51, proposed to girlfriend Kortnie O’Connor.

“Meghan did not hear about their engagement until weeks after it happened,” an insider revealed in August. “She has very little communication with Jim and if they talk at all, it’s about their kids.”

The former Bravo personality sparked brief romances with Christian Schauf and Will Roos before moving on with Cuffe. In May, she exclusively told Us that she was ready to “look to the future” and celebrate her independence upon finalizing her divorce.

“I’ve been learning how to be independent ever since we separated, ever since the divorce was filed, and so that’s almost, I guess, a year and a half now. So it just — it feels good,” the Missouri native explained at the time. “I want to spend my life with a partner. I’m a loyal, monogamous individual. I’ve been having a lot of fun dating, but I’m really hoping to settle down and find that partner.”

King went on to share her thoughts about the retired MLB player’s relationship with his now-fiancée, telling Us that she wished Edmonds nothing but the best.

“I would feel that stability for my children is what I care about the most,” she said at the time. “So any kind of long-term committed relationship that Jim is in, I fully, fully support because that’s absolutely the best for my children.”

King’s first priority is making sure her kids are happy and healthy — and she doesn’t see any reason why O’Connor can’t be part of that equation.

“I was a stepmom and I’ve always been the school of thought that the more people to love children the better. And I don’t think that there’s a limited capacity for children to be able to be loved,” she told Us. “It’s not like they could only be loved by mommy and daddy. I don’t think that takes away my love for them if they’re going to love somebody else. So I think it’s great.”