No more stepmom! Meghan King Edmonds isn’t dating just yet, but when she does there is one thing she plans to steer clear of … men with kids.

“I know this sounds hypocritical, I’m not really into dating a guy with kids,” Edmonds, 35, told Nick Viall on the Wednesday, January 29, episode of “The Viall Files” podcast. “I love kids and I loved being a stepmom, but it’s a lot of baggage.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum has three children, daughter Aspen, 3, and twin sons Hart and Hayes, 19 months, who she shares with her estranged husband, Jim Edmonds.

While she was married to the former athlete, 49, Meghan was stepmother to his four children: son Landon and daughter Sutton, whom he shares with ex-wife Allison Edmonds, and daughters Lauren, 26, and Hayley, 22, whose mother, LeeAnn Horton, died in July 2015.

“I hate to call kids baggage, but kids are a lifelong commitment and you didn’t have any input into creating this child and it’s hard,” she explained on Wednesday. “I’ve been a stepmom it’s difficult. If I were to go into that relationship and be a stepmom, it’s hard, I know it’s hard. But on the flipside a man with children knows what I’m going through because he has kids.”

Jim’s rep, meanwhile, shut down Meghan’s comment in an exclusive statement to Us Weekly. “I can’t help but wonder how Jim’s four children feel about being called baggage,” his rep said on Thursday, January 30, after Meghan’s interview aired.

While appearing on the “Juicy Scoop With Heather McDonald” podcast earlier last week, Meghan admitted that she doesn’t have a relationship with two of her estranged husband’s children.

“They are almost 14 and 11,” Meghan said of the former MLB player’s son Landon and daughter Sutton. “I have no contact with them. I’ve been blocked from their phone numbers, from their Instagrams. They’ve been told things, according to Jim, that I’ve never said.”

Despite her complicated divorce and dynamic with Jim, the Missouri native revealed on Wednesday that when it comes to her future man she’s knows what she wants. She’s looking for “loyalty, [a] solid family, solid upbringing, [and] solid career” to start.

“Someone who works, not a trust fund [baby],” she said. “You can have a trust fund that’s fine, but you have to work.”

She added: “I don’t want an athlete. I don’t want that to be how you made your living. Been there, done that.”

The “Intimate Knowledge” podcast host hasn’t jumped back into dating, but she isn’t ruling out love either.

“I’m trying to work on my career,” Meghan told the former Bachelorette star, 39. “I’m trying to focus on my kids and my job and transition through this energetically weird space in my life. As far as my love life, I am not seeking it out, but I wouldn’t say no if it hit me. I’m trying to go with the flow and be in the moment.”

Us broke the news in October 2019 that Jim filed for divorce from Meghan following allegations that he cheated on her with one of the couple’s former nannies, Carly Wilson. Both Jim and Wilson, 22, have denied the allegations.

The Bravo alum and Jim settled on 50/50 joint custody of their three children in November 2019.