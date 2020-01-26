Meghan King Edmonds Says She’s Been ‘Blocked’ From Talking to Stepkids

A lack of communication. Meghan King Edmonds is no longer in contact with two of her estranged husband Jim Edmond‘s children following their split.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 35, made the revelation on the podcast “Juicy Scoop With Heather McDonald” earlier this week.

“They are almost 14 and 11,” Meghan said of the 49-year-old former MLB player’s son Landon and daughter Sutton.“I have no contact with them. I’ve been blocked from their phone numbers, from their Instagrams. They’ve been told things, according to Jim, that I’ve never said.”

Jim shares Landon and Sutton with his ex-wife Allison Edmonds. He is also the father of daughters Lauren, 26, and Hayley, 22, whose mother, LeeAnn Horton, died in July 2015 after a battle with cancer.

Meghan continued on that being separated from Landon and Sutton is difficult for her because she was present for a long period of their lives.

“[I met them] when they just turned 4 and 7. They were little. They felt like my full-blown stepkids,” she said. “They were my family. I did so much for them, like you would with anyone who was your family. So that really makes me sad. It’s not helping them.”

The reality star added, “I know they’re being poisoned, being told a lot of different things that aren’t true. They know me enough to know who I am.”

Jim’s rep said in a statement to Us, “If Meghan genuinely wants to have a relationship with her step-children, a good first step would be for her to stop saying bad things about their father in the press. Jim is not poisoning them; she is poisoning herself. Why would the kids want to have a relationship with someone who is trying to harm their father?”

Us Weekly broke the news in October 2019 that Jim filed for divorce from Meghan following allegations that he cheated on her with one of the former couple’s four nannies, Carly Wilson.

Jim and Wilson, 22, have both denied the allegations, which the sports broadcaster called “dangerous, irresponsible and hurtful” in an interview with Us later the same month.

Meghan and Jim settled on 50/50 joint custody of their three children — 3-year-old daughter Aspen and 19-month-old twins Hayes and Hart — in November 2019.

The Bravo alum told Us in December 2019 that when it came to coparenting with Jim she had “really high hopes for the future, in every way” but one month later admitted that she wished their coparenting relationship was “better.”

The former couple encountered another obstacle when Meghan revealed on January 21, that she and Jim had invited another woman into their marriage. She also accused Jim of going to Cabo with the “threesome girl,” who Us confirmed two days later was Kortnie O’Connor. The pair were spotted relaxing poolside in mid-January and were later photographed while out dining in Newport Beach, California, on Thursday, January 23.

“Jim doesn’t owe anyone any explanations. He can hang out with anyone he wants,” a rep for the former St. Louis Cardinals told Us on Saturday, January 25.