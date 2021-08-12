He put a ring on it! Jim Edmonds and Kortnie O’Connor are engaged months after the former baseball player finalized his divorce from Meghan King, Us Weekly confirms.

The former baseball player, 51, popped the question in July, according to a source. “They are living their life privately and are enjoying this exciting new chapter,” the insider adds.

O’Connor, 36, hinted in a private Instagram post that her fiancé “asked me to marry him in the most intimate and personal way,” adding, “I said yes! Love, Kortnie.”

The duo sparked engagement speculation last month when she showed off a giant diamond ring when eating chocolate in an Instagram Story. Edmonds later posted a photo of his love via his Instagram Story with a new puppy. “Mama’s got a new love,” he captioned the snap, which also revealed the same diamond sparkler on her ring finger.

Us confirmed in May that the California native and his third wife, King, finalized their divorce after splitting in October 2019. The former spouses were married for five years and share daughter Aspen, 4, and twin sons Hart and Hayes, 3.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 36, exclusively told Us at the time that she approved of Edmonds’ relationship with O’Connor, partially due to how it affected her children.

“I would feel that stability for my children is what I care about the most,” King, who is dating Will Roos, said. “So any kind of long-term committed relationship that Jim is in, I fully, fully support because that’s absolutely the best for my children.”

The St. Louis native explained that as a stepmom to Edmonds’ other kids, she is fine adding another loving person into her family’s bubble. The former Anaheim Angels player also shares daughters Hayley and Lauren with his late ex-wife, LeAnn Edmonds Horton, and son Landon and daughter Sutton with his second wife, Allison Jayne Raski.

“I’ve always been the school of thought that the more people to love children the better. And I don’t think that there’s a limited capacity for children to be able to be loved,” King told Us. “It’s not like they could only be loved by mommy and daddy. I don’t think that takes away my love for them if they’re going to love somebody else. So I think it’s great.”

Edmonds, who made his relationship with O’Connor Instagram official in April 2020, previously gushed about how positive the model has been for both him and his kids.

On O’Connor’s birthday in October 2020, the retired center fielder paid tribute to the “most amazing, strong, courageous, loving, selfless, caring, daring person” he’s ever met.

“I could never put into words what you mean to me and my family,” Edmonds wrote via Instagram. “They say God puts people in lives for a reason. For the first time in my life, I truly believe this.”

He continued: “It’s like you came along and turned the light on in my heart again. Something that I didn’t think was going to be possible again. I just wanted to take this opportunity to tell you how much I love you and thank you for being you!”