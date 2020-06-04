Growing family! Jim Edmonds revealed he’s going to be a grandfather while celebrating his daughter Lauren Cantral’s first pregnancy over the weekend.

“It was a crazy weekend of celebrating life, death and a new addition to the family,” Edmonds, 49, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, June 3. “Feeling very grateful for every moment of life.”

The former baseball player shared a series of photos of the many festivities his family took part in throughout the weekend. The images include a photo with his daughter Hayley Edmonds, at his ex-wife, and her mother, LeAnn Edmonds-Horton’s grave, and a video from Lauren’s gender reveal.

“Congrats Lauren and Dylan,” he added. “3 out of 4 wins for gender battle lol Hayley #babygirlontheway #grandpa.”

During the confetti reveal, Hayley accidentally twisted the cannon wrong way, letting blue confetti out instead of pink like the rest of the group did. Lauren and her husband Dylan Cantral, however, also had a cupcake reveal, which showed pink inside, confirming that the pair is having a girl.

Lauren and Hayley are Jim’s oldest children, and daughters from his first marriage to Horton, who passed away in 2015. The former St. Louis Cardinals player also shares two children, Landon and Sutton, with second wife Allison Jayne Raski, and three children, daughter Aspen, 3, and twin sons Hayes and Hart, 23 months, with estranged wife Meghan King Edmonds.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum and her now-estranged husband split in October 2019 after five years of marriage. The breakup came amid allegations that the former athlete had cheated on Meghan with one of the couple’s four nannies. Both Jim and the nanny denied the claims.

The pair’s battle over custody of their three children has continued ever since, and got worse when the coronavirus pandemic began as the two were quarantining in different states. A source told Us Weekly exclusively in May that neither party was pleased with how much the other was traveling during the health crisis.

According to sources, the little ones had been in Los Angeles with Meghan for the beginning of the pandemic before going back to St. Louis to see their dad.

“Just to be clear, Jim has not traveled at all during the pandemic; he was in Nashville right before the situation escalated and has stayed home ever since,” a rep for Jim told Us on May 19. “As happy as Jim is to have the kids home, he did not require Meghan to travel during this shutdown and bring them back. He would never do anything to put any of his children at risk.”

Following their split, Meghan has moved on with boyfriend Christian Schauf while Jim has started dating Kortnie O’Connor, who was in attendance at Lauren’s baby celebration.