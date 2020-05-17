Jim Edmonds‘ girlfriend, Kortnie O’Connor, shared videos of his kids with Real Housewives of Orange County alum Meghan King amid their bitter divorce.

O’Connor posted three clips on her Instagram Stories on Sunday, May 17, that showed the estranged couple’s 23-month-old twin son Hayes, vacuuming a wooden floor in the kitchen while his sister, Aspen, 3, sat at the counter. (Hayes’ brother Hart was not featured.)

“He loves to vacuum,” she captioned the first clip as she could be heard laughing while she watched the toddler.

The former MLB player, 49, confirmed his relationship with O’Connor in April, three months after King alleged that she and her husband had a threesome with the woman earlier in their marriage. O’Connor was also spotted with Edmonds in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, that same month.

“This girl who I thought was my friend. I cast aside my uncomfortability with a threesome, everything I had in my head about a threesome being weird and gross, because I was fun and wanted to do things for my husband,” King said in the January 20 episode of her “Intimate Knowledge” podcast.

Edmonds subsequently slammed his estranged wife for “publicly discussing private matters” and insisted that O’Connor “is not her friend” and “they have not spoken in over three years.”

King and her husband split in October 2019 after five years of marriage amid allegations that the former St. Louis Cardinals player had cheated on her with one of the couple’s four nannies. Both Edmonds and the nanny denied the claims.

The blogger subsequently left Missouri, where she’d lived with her husband, and moved to California with the couple’s children. The pair have battled over custody and money ever since, with King (who dropped Edmonds’ last name earlier this month) claiming that his child support payments are “barely” enough to pay for her groceries.

“If what Jim is giving to Meghan each month for child support doesn’t cover her groceries, she must be getting her eggs from Faberge,” his rep told Us in April. “Jim also pays every single bill for both of her homes, all the medical bills and practically every other expense related to the kids and the houses. Jim continually goes above-and-beyond what he is required to do.”