Meghan King Edmonds is off the market! The Real Housewives of Orange County alum is dating Christian Schauf, Us Weekly can confirm.

According to a source, the 35-year-old reality TV personality met Schauf at the beginning of March. Meghan, who shares daughter Aspen, 3, and twin boys Hayes and Hart, 23 months, with estranged husband Jim Edmonds, is currently spending time with her new man in Utah while her three kids stay in St. Louis with their dad. Meghan was previously in Los Angeles with their children. In Touch was first to report the news of Meghan’s new romance.

Us broke the news that Meghan and Jim, who wed in 2014, called it quits after five years of marriage. Their October 2019 split quickly turned messy after the Bravo alum accused the former baseball player of having an affair with their nanny. Both Jim and their caretaker denied having an inappropriate relationship.

Meghan later revealed on her “Intimate Knowledge” podcast that she and Jim had a threesome during their relationship. The former St. Louis Cardinals star has since started dating their threesome partner, Kortnie O’Connor.

“This girl who I thought was my friend. I cast aside my uncomfortability with a threesome, everything I had in my head about a threesome being weird and gross, because I was fun and wanted to do things for my husband,” Meghan said on her podcast in January.

Three months after a trip to Cabo that same month, Jim confirmed his relationship with O’Connor via Instagram.

“Quarantined workout partner,” he wrote alongside a photo of the twosome working out at his St. Louis home in April. “Clearly @Kortnieoc is not always taking it serious.”

Meghan, for her part, has been open about her desire to start dating again in recent months.

“I just want to hold somebody’s hand or get a hug and whether or not, in the age of coronavirus or not, as a single woman, I want to be partnered up. I want that relationship,” she told cohost Brooke Burke on an April episode of their podcast. “It was never my idea to get divorced and yet here I am and I’m happier than ever now but I do want a partner.”

Scroll through for everything we know about Schauf: