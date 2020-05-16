Keeping it real. Meghan King Edmonds got candid about the struggles of being a single mom amid the coronavirus quarantine.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 35, detailed the challenges of taking care of her daughter Aspen, 3, and 23-month-old twin sons Hayes and Hart, whom she shares with her estranged husband, Jim Edmonds, in a blog post published on Friday, May 15. For Meghan, California’s stay at home order feels like “house arrest.”

“And not the cute, tongue-in-cheek Lindsay Lohan kind, but the lonely, soul-sucking, get-me-out-of-here-I’m-going-crazy kind,” the former reality star wrote. “What’s that you said? Oh … you’re doing fine? As a matter of fact, you’re actually enjoying this time? Really making the best of it… is that right? Exploring new hobbies? [Insert smoke-coming-out-of-nostrils emoji.] I’m gonna be direct: if you’re one of these people, I can’t talk to you right now.”

Meghan noted that she loves her “beautiful and spacious” home and feels “lucky to live here.” However, it’s still hard for her to manage three young children alone.

“My kids scream non-stop. They can’t verbally communicate well, even though cognitively they know what they want,” the blogger continued. “And my house doesn’t have carpet — so there is nothing to muffle the sounds as they reverberate off every wall. There is nowhere to hide from the constant screaming. Not even the bathroom is safe. Try to pee in silence, let alone listen to yourself think … never mind, don’t waste your precious energy.”

Us Weekly broke the news in October 2019 that Meghan and Jim, 49, had split after five years of marriage amid allegations that the former baseball player had cheated on her with one of their four nannies. Jim and the nanny have both denied the claims.

Meghan revealed on the Sunday, May 10, episode of her “Intimate Knowledge” podcast that she has started a new chapter in her life —by dropping Jim’s last name. “I’m Meghan King,” she declared on the show.

Later that day, the Bravo alum opened up about celebrating her first Mother’s Day as a single mom and the impact that the quarantine had on her mood.

“I wasn’t looking forward to this Mother’s Day,” Meghan wrote via Instagram. “Quarantined with 3 screaming toddlers for 9 weeks while trying to work hasn’t exactly been a prime environment for me to feel like I’m earning any mother-of-the-year awards.”