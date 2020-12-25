A time for celebration — and reflection. Jim Edmonds celebrated Christmas with his kids and his girlfriend, Kortnie O’Connor, as his estranged wife, Meghan King, traveled back to St. Louis for the holidays.

“This year started rough and I couldn’t imagine a better ending to a challenging year on many levels,” the 50-year-old former baseball player wrote alongside the family snap in front of the Christmas tree on Thursday, December 24. “I couldn’t be more proud and appreciative of what I have in my life. Truly am blessed! Merry Christmas from my family to yours.”

Us Weekly broke the news in October 2019 that Edmonds and King, 36, split after five years of marriage. The former couple share daughter Aspen, 4, and 2-year-old twin boys Hayes and Hart. Edmonds is also the father of adult daughters Lauren and Hayley, whom she shared with his late first wife, Lee Ann Horton. (Lauren, who is pregnant, and Hayley were not featured in the aforementioned family photo.) He also shares son Landon and daughter Sutton with ex-wife Allison Jayne Raski.

It didn’t take long for Edmonds and King’s divorce to turn messy after she accused him of cheating on her with their nanny — allegations that he and the caretaker denied. Things turned even nastier between them in 2020 as they argued over custody of their three little ones. Last month, the athlete and Hayley slammed King for testing positive for COVID-19 after partying in Miami.

More recently, Edmonds accused the Real Housewives of Orange County alum of leaving their former home “dirty and messy” after she moved out.

“Not used to this landlord stuff here,” he said in an Instagram video on December 10. “I didn’t realize that someone would leave a house this dirty and messy. I have four people in here throwing trash away that was just left behind.”

King, who split from boyfriend Christian Schauf in November, fired back in an exclusive statement to Us at the time: “I’m going through an emotionally heavy transition, and I’m choosing to only look for the positive because the negative is too much for me to take on right now. I’m very excited to be in my new home with my children!”

The former Bravo personality is set to spend time with Aspen, Hayes and Hart on Friday, December 25, after they open presents with Edmonds.

“Merry Christmas Eve! Today I’m traveling home to St Louis to prepare my kids for Santa!” King wrote on Thursday via Instagram. “Andddd that’s about all that’s happening for Christmas this year. Maybe I’ll throw in a breakfast casserole too 🤔. It’s small and simple but I am kinda loving these Covid holidays… am I the only one? 🎄”

She also took to Instagram Stories to document her plane ride.

“Make it home,” she captioned a video from the bath on Thursday. “Tonight I’m pretending like it’s Christmas Eve-eve. Tomorrow I will do all the actual Christmas Eve stuff with my kiddos.”

