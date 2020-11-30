Meghan King Splits From Christian Schauf After 6 Months of Dating

Back on the market. Meghan King and boyfriend Christian Schauf have called it quits after six months of dating.

E! News reported on Monday, November 30, that the pair called it quits shortly after King, 36, was diagnosed with coronavirus in mid-November.

Us Weekly confirmed in May that the Real Housewives of Orange County alum began dating the businessman, 39, after meeting through an app two months prior.

Fans began to wonder whether the pair had hit rocky territory after King showed off her new St. Louis home during an Instagram Live video on Sunday, November 29. The reality TV alum noted that moving into the five-bedroom home was one of the first steps she’s taken in “trying to simplify” her life — and didn’t mention Schauf in the virtual tour.

“No one is moving in this home except for me, [my dog] Girly Girl, [and children] Aspen, Hart and Hayes,” she told fans on Sunday. “That’s it. That is everyone who will be living in this house.”

King moved on with Schauf in the wake of her messy divorce from estranged husband Jim Edmonds, with whom she shares her three kids. Us broke the news in October 2019 that Edmonds, 50, had filed for divorce after five years of marriage amid allegations of infidelity. The former MLB athlete has since moved on with girlfriend Kortnie O’Connor.

As her divorce from Edmonds continues to get more complicated by the day, King has consistently found herself in the spotlight. In October, Schauf opened up about how he was dealing with dating a woman in the public eye and admitted that he appreciated maintaining a sense of privacy.

“I think Meghan probably doesn’t love that,” he said during an episode of the “Living Unscripted” podcast at the time. “I’ve had other girlfriends that don’t love that and they think that maybe I’m ashamed of it or something. The reality is, you know, you talk about something like Instagram and I post on Instagram as, like, a little photo journal for myself. But also, I want to come across as the guy that should be running Unchartered Supply because I really think that there’s a lack of authenticity in the world. … She wants to talk about things at her comfort level and I’m OK with whatever she wants to share.”

Three months earlier, Schauf praised his now-ex for always attempting to take the high road in her ongoing divorce drama with Edmonds.

“This is a 35-year-old woman with three kids under the age of 3 with an ex who is not that easy to deal with — and that is putting it in the nicest way possible — and then having every move you make played out at a scale she does, for her to continue to be positive and push ahead and have goals, and not let it overwhelm her … it’s really impressive to me,” the Uncharted Supply Company CEO told the New York Post‘s Page Six in July. “Like, it’s really admirable. I really like that about her.”