Meghan King's BF Christian Schauf Wants to Keep Their Relationship Private

Staying professional. Meghan King’s boyfriend, Christian Schauf, likes to keep his relationships out of the public eye for the sake of his career.

The Uncharted Supply founder, 39, explained on the Wednesday, October 14, episode of the “Living Unscripted” podcast that he still tries to maintain his privacy despite dating the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 36.

“I continue to try to be private,” Schauf told hosts Brooke Mangum and Caitlin Hansen. “I think Meghan probably doesn’t love that. I’ve had other girlfriends that don’t love that and they think that maybe I’m ashamed of it or something. The reality is, you know, you talk about something like Instagram and I post on Instagram as, like,a little photo journal for myself. But also, I want to come across as the guy that should be running Unchartered Supply because I really think that there’s a lack of authenticity in the world.”

He added, “So when people are looking at products that are gonna save their lives and they go to our website and they see me and they look me up, I want them to be like, ‘OK, he’s legit. I trust that guy. Look at what he does.’ So, that’s how I’ve always run most of that. I’m public in that aspect but other things I keep really private.”

Schauf admitted he is still learning how to navigate being in a relationship with a former Bravo personality.

“I work on it. I’ve maintained a lot of silence around it,” Schauf said. “She’s very public. She has, like, a million Instagram followers and her personal life is kind of her career so I get that she wants to share things. She wants to talk about things at her comfort level and I’m OK with whatever she wants to share.”

King met Schauf through a dating app following her split from estranged husband Jim Edmonds. Us Weekly broke the news in October 2019 that the former baseball player, 50, filed for divorce. The Missouri native detailed how she met Schauf in a blog post in June.

“I shot for the stars and made a list of every last minute detail of the man I was looking for – my list was pages long – and daily I’d ask God to open my heart to the possibility of loving again,” she wrote at the time.

The duo were unable to meet right away due to the coronavirus pandemic but eventually connected.

“It wasn’t until weeks into our dating relationship when we finally went to a coffee shop, got a drink at a bar, and ordered a meal at a restaurant – this order felt a little backwards and old-fashioned to us but it also made us feel more deeply connected,” she added.

King and Edmonds share daughter Aspen, 3, and 2-year-old twins Hart and Hayes. Edmonds, for his part, has moved on with Kortnie O’Connor.