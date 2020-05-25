Meghan King Edmonds Tells New Man Christian Schauf: ‘You Inspire Me’

Meghan King Edmonds praised her new man, Christian Schauf, on Memorial Day after he shared a story about visiting the troops in Iraq and later shared a photo of him, making their relationship Instagram official.

The “Life Uncharted” podcast host posted a series of photos on Instagram on Monday, May 25, that showed him and his rock band, Catchpenny, meeting U.S. Marines and soldiers during the group’s overseas tour more than a decade ago.

“Memorial Day always takes me back to our times in Iraq. And I’ll never forget Memorial Day 2009 in Basra, Iraq with the Minnesota National Guard,” Schauf captioned the 10 pics. “Just a few days prior, several members of the unit lost their lives to a mortar attack and the tone around the Memorial Day event was extremely somber. Immediately following a service to honor to lost members, we were supposed to put on a show.”

He wrote that he and his bandmates “brainstormed on how to find some light among all of the sadness and came up with a plan.”

“We walked out onstage, Mark [Charles Kelly] started playing the opening riff to ‘Whole Lotta Love’ by Led Zepplin [sic], and [my brother] Zach [Schauf] and I talked the highest ranking official in to stage diving in to his troops,” he revealed. “The moment he jumped, faces changed. Smiles emerged, and we kept playing that song until everybody in the crowd had a chance to stage dive in to their unit. I’ll never forget the emotion, the sing alongs, the high fives, and the conversations we had following that show. Memorial Day always feels like the kick off to summer, but is a day to remember and honor. Make sure you take at least a moment today and reflect on what today is all about.”

Christian — the lead singer and guitarist — and Catchpenny played more than 150 concerts in combat zones in support of U.S. troops serving overseas, visiting Kuwait, Iraq and other Middle Eastern countries, and faced sniper fire, surface-to-air missiles, car bombs and more dangerous conditions, according to a 2011 press release. The band was named the Pentagon’s first-ever Armed Forces Entertainers of the Year.

“What a beautiful story and tribute,” the former Real Housewives of Orange County star commented on Christian’s post on Sunday. “You inspire me.”

As Us Weekly previously reported, the podcast host has been spending time in Utah with her new beau, who she met in March.

While her three kids — Aspen, 3, and twin boys Hayes and Hart, 23 months — spent Memorial Day weekend in St. Louis with their father, Jim Edmonds, and his girlfriend, Kortnie O’Connor, Meghan embraced the great outdoors, hiking and exploring Park City with Christian.

“Y’all … nature is HEALING,” she captioned a photo that showed her mountain biking on Saturday, May 24.

The pair have been hanging out at his mountainside home, with the former Bravo star sharing a photo on her Instagram Stories on Sunday of her Goldendoodle, Girly Girl, making friends with Christian’s Swiss mountain dog, Barron.

Meghan also made her new relationship Instagram official by sharing a photo of Christian in the kitchen making cookies. “Thanks for all the tips for high altitude baking!” she captioned the pic, tagging him as she shared what she’d learned.

