One lucky guy. Jim Edmonds honored his girlfriend, Kortnie O’Connor, with a heartfelt birthday tribute, thanking her for everything she does.

“Happy birthday @kortnieoc,” Edmonds, 50, wrote via Instagram on Monday, October 5. “To the most amazing, strong, courageous, loving, selfless, caring, daring person I have ever met.”

The former baseball player shared a series of photos to commemorate his girlfriend turning 36.

“I could never put into words what you mean to me and my family,” he continued. “They say God puts people in lives for a reason. For the first time in my life I truly believe this.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum, who confirmed his relationship with O’Connor in April after splitting from wife Meghan King in October 2019, revealed how she’s changed his life.

“It’s like you came along and turned the light on in my heart again. Something that I didn’t think was going to be possible again,” the former St. Louis Cardinals center fielder wrote. “I just wanted to take this opportunity to tell you how much I love you and thank you for being you! YOU ARE MY FAVORITE!”

Earlier in the year, O’Connor showed her love for Edmonds, throwing him a birthday party in June with his friends and children. Edmonds shares daughter Aspen, 3, and twin boys, Hart and Hayes, 2, with estranged wife King, 36. He also shares daughters Hayley and Lauren with his late ex-wife, LeAnn Edmonds Horton, and son Landon and daughter Sutton with his second wife, Allison Jayne Raski.

“Thank you @KortnieOC for the best day ever,” he wrote via Instagram alongside a photo from the bash, which included a margarita bar, photo booth and balloons.

The same month, the former athlete paid tribute to O’Connor via Instagram, writing, “If it wasn’t for this girl, I don’t think I would be here right now. She showed up in my life just at the right time. Amazing that her taking a chance on a plus one weekend to Mexico pulled me out of my hole and changed my life forever.”

He claimed he was “going through hell ending a loveless and abusive relationship” when he met O’Connor, who “lit up my world and brought me back to life.”

In response to the allegations about their failed marriage, King, who has moved on with Christian Schauf, exclusively told Us Weekly, “I wish him well.”

