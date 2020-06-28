Jim Edmonds‘ girlfriend, Kortnie O’Connor, pulled out all the stops to throw the former baseball player a memorable 50th birthday party with his kids on Saturday, June 27.

O’Connor, 35, decorated Edmonds’ home with balloons and organized a photo booth and margarita bar, among other surprises.

“Thank you @KortnieOC for the best day ever,” the former Real Housewives of Orange County star captioned a photo that showed him with O’Connor, his friends and kids including his daughter Hayley and his three youngest children, Aspen, 3, and twins Hart and Hayes, 2, who he shares with estranged wife Meghan King Edmonds.

Hayley, 22, whose mom was Jim’s late ex-wife LeAnn Edmonds Horton, also posted a photo with her arm around O’Connor and captioned it, “I love you!!!”

O’Connor shared photos from the celebration on Instagram, captioning them, “Happy Birthday jimmy! We love you!”

Jim, who split with Meghan in October after five years of marriage, confirmed his relationship with O’Connor in April.

He paid tribute to his new girlfriend earlier this week, sharing four photos of her on Instagram on Tuesday, June 23, and writing, “If it wasn’t for this girl, I don’t think I would be here right now. She showed up in my life just at the right time. Amazing that her taking a chance on a plus one weekend to Mexico pulled me out of my hole and changed my life forever.”

The former St. Louis Cardinals center fielder added that he “was in such a dark place; one that I didn’t think could happen to me. I was going through hell ending a loveless and abusive relationship. The lies and accusations that followed the breakup only put me deeper into a funk. Along came this beautiful woman by chance, who lit up my world and brought me back to life. I’m very grateful for my amazing friends, children and this amazing woman for making me a better person and father.”

In response, Meghan told Us Weekly, “I wish him well.”

The Fox Sports broadcaster split from the former Bravo star amid claims that he cheated on her with one of their four nannies, which he and the caretaker both denied. In January, when Jim was on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with O’Connor, Meghan alleged that O’Connor had a threesome with her and her husband early in their marriage.

She has since moved on with Christian Schauf after meeting the businessman on a dating app.

Scroll down to see pics from Jim’s birthday celebration.