Meghan King Edmonds Celebrates Boyfriend Christian Schauf’s 40th Birthday

Hitting the big 4-0! Meghan King Edmonds celebrated her new boyfriend, Christian Schauf, as he turned 40.

Edmonds, 35, and Schauf posted several videos and photos from the special gathering to their respective Instagram Stories on Sunday, June 14. In one featured image, the couple posed together alongside pal Tony Vainuku. Schauf had his arm wrapped around Edmonds, while she held onto his hand.

Us Weekly confirmed last month that Edmonds was dating Schauf after meeting in early March. The former Bravolebrity made their romance Instagram official on May 27, writing, “I’ll just say this: I’m happy and looking forward to writing my next chapter.”

The couple enjoyed an outdoorsy trip together in Park City, Utah, earlier this month. Edmonds’ three children — daughter Aspen, 3, and twin boys Hayes and Hart, 2 — joined the pair later on after spending time with their father, Jim Edmonds, in St. Louis.

Meghan was married to the retired baseball star, 49, from 2014 until they called it quits in October 2019 after five years. “Meghan and Jim have been fighting,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “The latest fight began when he went to a recent hockey game and she began interrogating him about who he went with.”

Though Jim was the one who filed for divorce, the former Real Housewives of Orange County star accused him of having an affair with their nanny. Both parties denied the existence of an extramarital relationship.

The former St. Louis Cardinals player, for his part, confirmed in April that he is dating Kortnie O’Connor. During an episode of Meghan’s “Intimate Knowledge” podcast in January, she claimed that the estranged duo previously had a threesome with O’Connor.

“This girl who I thought was my friend. I cast aside my uncomfortability [sic] with a threesome, everything I had in my head about a threesome being weird and gross, because I was fun and wanted to do things for my husband,” she explained at the time.

