A little fresh air. Meghan King Edmonds enjoyed an outdoor adventure with her boyfriend, Christian Schauf, as her estranged husband, Jim Edmonds, celebrated their twin sons’ 2nd birthday.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 35, posted photos from their nature excursion via Instagram on Saturday, June 6. “She needs wide open spaces,” Meghan captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Jim, 49, celebrated their twin sons Hart and Hayes’ 2nd birthday with a family day at the pool at his house in St. Louis.

The former St. Louis Cardinals player shared photos via his Instagram Story of the twins splashing around along with Meghan and Jim’s daughter Aspen, 3.

One day earlier, Meghan posted a tribute to her boys via Instagram.

“Hayes and Hart are TWO!” she captioned a series of photos celebrating with her sons. “Hayes is compassionate, curious, shy, loves playing rough and carries a bat wherever he goes. Hart is resilient, outgoing, courageous, the biggest mama’s boy ever and takes no smack from nobody. These bundles of joy magically turned into toddlers.”

Meghan added, “Maybe now I can actually savor the moments a little bit instead of just trying to survive them. Here’s to TWO being TWO, Happy birthday, boys!”

Us Weekly confirmed on May 19 that the “Intimate Knowledge” podcast host is dating Schauf after meeting the Uncharted Supply Co. CEO in early March.

Days later, the Missouri native went Instagram official with her new beau. “I’ll just say this: I’m happy and looking forward to writing my next chapter,” she captioned a selfie with the Utah as they both wore plaid shirts. Schauf commented, “I really like you in a flannel and a smile.”

Us broke the news in October 2019 that Jim and Meghan called it quits on their relationship after five years of marriage. The reality star accused her husband of cheating with their nanny, which both Jim and the caretaker denied.

Jim, for his part, has moved on with girlfriend Kortnie O’Connor. The athlete confirmed their relationship in April via Instagram. Jim was spotted in January in Cabo with O’Connor, whom Meghan alleged in April had participated in a threesome with her and Jim during their marriage.

