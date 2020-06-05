Something sweet to celebrate — times two! Meghan King Edmonds’ twin sons, Hart and Hayes, rang in their 2nd birthdays on Friday, June 5.

“Hayes and Hart are TWO!” the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 35, captioned an Instagram slideshow. “Hayes is compassionate, curious, shy, loves playing rough and carries a bat wherever he goes. Hart is resilient, outgoing, courageous, the biggest mama’s boy ever and takes no smack from nobody. These bundles of joy magically turned into toddlers.”

The former Bravo personality, who also shares daughter Aspen, 3, with her estranged husband, Jim Edmonds, joked, “Maybe now I can actually savor the moments a little bit instead of just trying to survive them. Here’s to TWO being TWO, Happy birthday, boys!”

The Missouri native welcomed her baby boys with the former professional baseball player, 49, in May 2018.

“She’s been amazing,” Meghan told Us Weekly exclusively of Aspen’s big sister skills at the time. “She loves helping them. Like, if there’s a bottle, she gets the bottle and tries to feed them. And we let her! Or she’ll say she wants to hold them and she’ll put her arms around and we’ll let her hold them. So we’re trying to really integrate her into their lives so she doesn’t get jealous of them.”

In July 2019, the former realty star revealed that Hart had been diagnosed with “irreversible brain damage.”

Meghan wrote in a blog post at the time: “Hart has minor Periventricular Leukomalacia on both sides of his brain (namely the white matter), but more so on his right. [The doctor] said that this explains all of my concerns: the rigidity in his muscles, the (somewhat) delayed physical milestones, the lack of fluidity with arm and leg movements, the stiffness in joints, the weakness in his lower back, the somewhat favored use of his right side.”

She and Jim have been documenting their son’s progress ever since via social media, from the toddler climbing into a truck for the first time to him attending physical therapy sessions.

The former couple called it quits in October 2019 and have been coparenting their brood. Meghan has moved on with boyfriend Christian Schauf, while the athlete is dating Kortnie O’Connor.

Keep scrolling to see how the mom blogger celebrated her sons’ birthday party.