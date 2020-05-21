Making moves! Jim Edmonds showed his 23-month-old son Hart’s progress nearly one year after his brain damage diagnosis.

“Hart climbing up in to the truck for the first time,” the former professional baseball player, 49, captioned a Thursday, May 21, Instagram video. “Doing better than ever. I didn’t have the heart to tell him it was the wrong side and his sisters car seat! #stillfacingbackward #gohartgo #prouddad.”

In the social media upload, the toddler babbled while he pulled himself up into his dad’s truck, stood up and climbed into a car seat. “Good job,” the athlete, who also shares Hart’s twin brother, Hayes, and 3-year-old sister, Aspen, with his estranged wife, Meghan King Edmonds, said from behind the camera. “Look at you, big boy.”

In July 2019, Meghan, 35, revealed Hart had been diagnosed with “irreversible brain damage.” The Real Housewives of Orange County alum wrote in a blog post at the time: “From the minute he was born, I knew something was different with Hart. The nurses struggled to straighten his legs to measure his length. He suckled hard, shallow, and often until I bled and he spit up black.”

The Missouri native went on to write, “Hart has minor Periventricular Leukomalacia on both sides of his brain (namely the white matter), but more so on his right. [The doctor] said that this explains all of my concerns: the rigidity in his muscles, the (somewhat) delayed physical milestones, the lack of fluidity with arm and leg movements, the stiffness in joints, the weakness in his lower back, the somewhat favored use of his right side.”

The former Bravo personality has since been documenting her son’s health progress via social media, from oxygen therapy to physical therapy.

She and Jim currently coparent their kids after calling it quits in October 2019, and their custody battle has become more complicated amid the coronavirus pandemic. Both of them aren’t pleased with how much the other is traveling, sources told Us Weekly exclusively of the former couple on Wednesday, May 20.