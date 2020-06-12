Nature lovers! Meghan King Edmonds took a trip to Park City, Utah, with her three kids visiting her boyfriend, Christian Schauf.

“File under: Things I Never Thought I’d Do Or See,” the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 35, captioned a Thursday, June 11, Instagram slideshow. “Hiking with a baby in the backyard mountains, scared out of my mind by a moose on a hike, summer ski jump practice, and snow in June. (Hell hath frozen over and I have the pics to prove it!)”

In the social media upload, the former reality star carried her 3-year-old daughter, Aspen, in a backpack and posed for sweet shots with the “Life Uncharted” podcast host.

The Missouri native went on to document her vacation, from hikes with “wide open spaces” to swing time with her 2-year-old twin sons, Hayes and Hart.

As for Schauf, the CEO of an emergency survival kit company posted videos of a moose they spotted. “Seat’s taken,” he wrote. “So thankful to be blessed with this experience.”

The former Bravo personality, who shares her brood with her estranged husband, Jim Edmonds, went public with her new relationship last month.

“I’ll just say this: I’m happy and looking forward to writing my next chapter,” Meghan captioned a smiling selfie.

Her boyfriend commented, “I really like you in a flannel and a smile.”

Meghan and Jim, 49, tied the knot in 2014 and announced their split five years later. When it comes to coparenting Aspen, Hart and Hayes amid the coronavirus pandemic, she told her Instagram followers in March that they followed the “advice of [their] pediatrician.”

“We have decided that our kids are gonna stay where they were when this whole safer-at-home started,” Meghan explained at the time. “It was with me, so they’re gonna stay with me until this passes.”

The “Intimate Knowledge” podcast cohost’s comments came two months after she told Cheryl Burke on an episode that she “wish[ed]” her coparenting dynamic with the former professional baseball player “was better.”

Keep scrolling to see Meghan’s outdoor retreat with Schauf and her brood.