



A sweet escape. Jim Edmonds credited his daughter Hayley for being his support system amid his divorce from Meghan King Edmonds.

“Deep-sea fishing off the grid. First time ever for @hayleyedmonds15 to be in the chair,” the 49-year-old former St. Louis Cardinals star captioned a picture of his 22-year-old daughter on a boat on Monday, December 16, via Instagram. “Not ready for the fishing pole yet. The corona was too cold. Thank you H #myrock blood thicker than water. # poor us #family.”

Us Weekly broke the news of Jim and Meghan’s split in October. The former Real Housewives of Orange County star and the athlete share daughter Aspen, 3, and twin sons Hart and Hayes, 17 months. While their breakup turned nasty after Meghan accused Jim of having an affair with their nanny, the Bravo alum told Us that she has “high hopes” for coparenting in 2020. (Both Jim and the twosome’s caretaker denied having an inappropriate relationship.)

“I think the new year especially, and the new decade, is a great way to kind of launch positive thinking and the law of attraction,” Meghan, who recently moved back to California, told Us earlier this month. “I don’t know. New beginnings are huge, so I’m looking forward to that.”

The exes, who wed in October 2014, settled on 50/50 joint custody last month. After Meghan admitted in a recent blog post that she is “not OK” after the rocky split, she fired back at trolls who accused her of being too skinny.

“Within the last 5 months I have found out my son [Hart] has a lifelong brain injury, my husband had a sexting relationship with another woman, my husband also betrayed me with his inappropriate relationship with a nanny, my husband filed for divorce via the tabloids, the police questioned my fitness as a mother, I took a new job as a podcaster, and I moved into a new home in California so I can devote family time to all of my kids during Hart’s therapy,” s,” she wrote on Monday. “Despite all of this I am doing OK. No wait, I’m actually doing well. I’m living for my kids while trying to balance pushing for a career that I actually NEED for the first time since I got married.”

While Meghan noted that she’s “always been thin” and “always had a healthy relationship with food,” she cited the stress for her slimmer figure.

“I am too skinny. I don’t like it. I won’t weigh myself because I’m scared to see what the scale says. When my clothes don’t fit I pretend like they do anyway,” she wrote. ”But I’m not hungry. I know I should eat but I’m surviving on adrenaline but decaying on stress (did I mention what has happened in the last 150 days? And let’s just really lay it on by being in the thick of the holidays). When I have a free minute I am either trying to work, responding to something that every person in the world deals with (like dusting windowsills or cleaning dishes or calling my mom back or going to Target), or thinking about how I need to eat but I’m not hungry. I’m not hungry.”

Meghan concluded that “the best is yet to come.”

“I’m working on it,” she wrote. “Please, sit back and watch me thrive despite my setbacks.”