Meghan King Edmonds showed off her new home, which includes a bowling alley and an indoor basketball court, in a series of Instagram Story videos on Saturday, October 12.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 35, shared images of the massive house after returning to St. Louis with her twin son, Hart, 16 months, after spending weeks in New Orleans while her son was having medical treatment.

The mom of three, who also shares Hart’s twin brother Hayes and Aspen, 2, with her husband Jim Edmonds, announced in July that Hart was diagnosed with “irreversible brain damage” and has been documenting his health journey, which includes physical therapy, chiropractic visits and hyperbaric oxygen chamber sessions.

“As a family, we are all making huge sacrifices to help make Hart function typically,” she wrote on her blog last month. “It KILLS me to spend so much time away from them — especially Hayes because I have never been able to devote the one-on-one time to him that Aspen and Hart have both gotten. Oh! The guilt!”

At the end of September, Meghan revealed that she was “definitely happy with the progress he’s making in a short time,” revealing in an Instagram Story that Hart is “wanting to bear weight on his feet and legs almost 100 percent of the time and even reaches for my hand for assistance with walking.”

She also revealed that he is trying to “imitate more sounds that I’m making” and is “more social.”

Meghan and Jim, who weathered a cheating scandal earlier this year, are building their dream home in St. Louis, and she was excited to show off the progress on Saturday.

The former Major League Baseball player and sportscaster, 49, and his wife of almost five years aren’t sparing any expense to create their home, which features soaring ceilings and rustic wooden beams and includes a massive master closet that boasts a platform with mirrors — like a bridal salon — and its own laundry, a wine cellar and a finished basement with a two-lane bowling alley.

The blogger is set to appear in the Real Housewives of Orange County’s new season in a cameo role.

