



“He is wanting to bear weight on his feet and legs almost 100 percent of the time and even reaches for my hand for assistance with walking,” the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 35, explained on her Wednesday, September 25, Instagram Story. “He’s also calm in the chamber and he even wants to lay down. He’s not fussy at all, whereas before, he was a little bit agitated. At this point, he was in seven sessions.”

The former reality star went on to say of her son, who she welcomed in June 2018 along with his twin brother, Hayes: “He’s also trying to imitate more sounds that I’m making. He’s more social. He’s always been social, but he’s finding things funnier and trying to make me laugh in a more deliberate way with the way he’s socially interacting. He’s also falling asleep in his crib without fussing at all. He does that at home, but he’s in a strange house.”

Although the Missouri native is “definitely happy with the progress he’s making in a short time,” she isn’t sure if this has to do with the physical therapy or the hyperbaric oxygen chamber he’s been in.

The former Bravo personality announced in July that Hart had been diagnosed with “irreversible brain damage,” specifically minor Periventricular Leukomalacia. “[The doctor] said that this explains all of my concerns: the rigidity in his muscles, the (somewhat) delayed physical milestones, the lack of fluidity with arm and leg movements, the stiffness in joints, the weakness in his lower back, the somewhat favored use of his right side,” Meghan explained in a blog post at the time.

She added, “She told me this mainly occurs in premies and since he was not a premie (he was born at 37 weeks gestation) she believes this damage somehow occurred ‘a couple months before he was born.’ She explained that he is at risk for being diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy and will be monitored.”

Since then, the Say Yes to the Dress alum has been documenting her toddler’s health journey on social media, from intensive physical therapy in California to chiropractor visits.

She and Jim Edmonds wed in 2014 and welcomed their 2-year-old daughter, Aspen, two years later.

