Meghan King Edmonds shared videos of her son Hart doing physical therapy on Friday, July 12, after revealing he’d been diagnosed with irreversible brain damage.

The former Real Housewives of Orange County star, 34, posted a clip of her 13-month-old, writing, “Hart loves this swing at PT! It helps him build his abs and stabilize his core to ultimately give him better balance and strength.”

The star revealed her twin boy’s diagnosis in an emotional blog post on July 4. “From the minute he was born I knew something was different with Hart,” she wrote of her son, who she shares with husband Jim Edmonds. “The nurses struggled to straighten his legs to measure his length. He suckled hard, shallow, and often until I bled and he spit up black.”

“Hart has minor Periventricular Leukomalacia on both sides of his brain (namely the white matter), but more so on his right,” Meghan wrote. “[The doctor] said that this explains all of my concerns: the rigidity in his muscles, the (somewhat) delayed physical milestones, the lack of fluidity with arm and leg movements, the stiffness in joints, the weakness in his lower back, the somewhat favored use of his right side.”

She added that the condition “mainly occurs in premies and since he was not a premie (he was born at 37 weeks gestation) she believes this damage somehow occurred ‘a couple months before he was born.’ She explained that he is at risk for being diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy and will be monitored. Hart has irreversible brain damage.”

The news came at a trying time for the couple, whose relationship has been tested amid the news that the former baseball pro, 48, cheated on his wife with a woman named Jennifer McFelia Villegas.

“Regrettably, I had a lapse in judgment,” Jim told Us Weekly. “I engaged in an inappropriate conversation with this person. At no time was there any type of relationship or physical contact. Absolutely none. This is someone trying to profit from my name. I am aware she has done this to others in the past.”

In a statement to Us, Meghan said, “I only blame my husband for his actions: he made the choice to betray my trust and jeopardize our marriage. His recklessness also allowed this woman to profit from my heartbreak — but now that her name is out there, she won’t be able to shake down any other families as I rebuild mine.”

The couple, who married in 2014, share daughter Aspen, 2, and Hart’s twin brother, Hayes.

She shared two photos with the kids on Instagram on Saturday, July 13, showing them ready to jump into a pool. “Lazy summer days… yeah right (Pic by daddy),” she wrote.

