



Meghan King Edmonds acknowledged on her blog that she’s “not OK” and “too thin,” but she also asked for empathy considering all she’s endured recently, including her divorce from Jim Edmonds

“I am not OK. Within the last 5 months I have found out my son [Hart, 17 months] has a lifelong brain injury, my husband had a sexting relationship with another woman, my husband also betrayed me with his inappropriate relationship with a nanny, my husband filed for divorce via the tabloids, the police questioned my fitness as a mother, I took a new job as a podcaster, and I moved into a new home in California so I can devote family time to all of my kids during Hart’s therapy,” the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 35, wrote on her blog on Sunday, December 15. “Let me reiterate: all of this has happened within the last 150 days. ONE HUNDRED AND FIFTY DAYS.”

She went on: “Some days I want to scream (and I usually do), I get a lot of nerve-related pain that I am constantly trying to cure by releasing my emotional trauma (if you haven’t watched “Heal” then you need to, this is basically how I’ve started healing myself since my double cervical spinal herniations were diagnosed via MRI last April after reading a book by Jon Sarno), and my patience is tested by my kids who are adjusting to our new normal at their own pace and presenting as being extremely needy and whiney.”

She also addressed the good-natured but intrusive comments she has received about her weight, like the one she recently addressed on Instagram. “Y’all, I’M SKINNY,” she wrote in the blog post. “I’ve always been thin. For the record, I am naturally thin and I’ve always had a healthy relationship with food. But right now, I am too skinny. I don’t like it.”

She went on: “I agree, I’m too thin. Acknowledgement is powerful and allows me to psychologically take back control. However, you hurt me when you mention it. I’m working on it.”

Us Weekly broke the news of Meghan and Jim’s divorce after five years of marriage in October amid allegations that the former MLB star cheated on Meghan with one of their nannies. (Both Jim, 49, and the nanny have denied the allegations.) In addition to Hart, Jim and Meghan also share 3-year-old daughter Aspen and 17-month-old son Hayes, Hart’s twin brother.

Amid all the upheaval in her life, Meghan expressed a bright outlook in her blog post. “Please, sit back and watch me thrive despite my setbacks,” she wrote. “The best is yet to come.”