



Oh, how times have changed. Meghan King Edmonds praised her nanny, Carly Wilson, one year before she accused her of having an affair with her estranged husband, Jim Edmonds, following their split.

The 35-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum opened up about her close bond with Wilson, 22, in a blog post, titled “It Takes a Village: A Note of Gratitude.” Meghan revealed that she considered Wilson, one of Meghan and Jim’s four nannies, to be family since hiring her after welcoming her 2-year-old daughter, Aspen.

“Carly is a God-send to our family, she is our real-life angel. She has become like a daughter to us who is also a friend, a nanny, a confidant, a teacher and — I can say this honestly and proudly — like a second mother to our three babies,” she wrote at the time. “Love has no limits and Carly has demonstrated this time and time again from the bottom of her soul.”

Meghan detailed how Wilson has supported her family, revealing that she “relied on Carly more than ever” while pregnant with her 16-month-old twins Hayes and Hart.

“I was bedridden for much of my pregnancy and Carly worked tirelessly, from morning until night, basically raising my daughter while I tried to keep the twins cooking inside me,” she revealed. “These months were VERY difficult for me and I’d spend hours in my bed silently crying while trying to rationalize that I was doing the best thing for my family by staying in bed to keep the twins healthy, but looking at the big picture was hard.”

The Bravo alum continued, “Even after they were born I was very tired and weak for a few months and got sick easily. I leaned on Carly more than I ever imagined I would need to.”

Meghan said that “words cannot express the depth of the gratitude” she had for Wilson, and added that the nanny taught her “it really does take a village to raise children.” She also shared that her three children will “be better people” due to Wilson’s influence.

“You have stolen a piece of my heart and for you, I am grateful,” she added.

Us Weekly broke the news on October 25 that Meghan and Jim called it quits after five years of marriage. In the wake of their separation, she accused the retired baseball player of having an affair with Wilson — who denied the allegation via Instagram on October 28, writing: “I have not and never would participate in any action involving infidelity.”

Jim equally rejected affair speculation with Wilson, who he regarded as a “daughter,” after the pair were seen attending a hockey game together.

“I didn’t take her to an event by myself. Get your facts straight,” Jim, 49, wrote via Instagram on October 28. “I was with my best friend and his child. I was trying to do something nice for the girl who just had her boyfriend dumped [sic] her.”

In her first post-split interview, Meghan reacted to Us exclusively about his comments on the scandal. “I have endured prolific controlling by Jim and it isn’t slowing down,” she said on Monday, November 4. “Even when I make an unassuming post on Instagram, he hurls insults at me for a battery of made-up indiscretions. I’m sick of the abuse and I won’t engage anymore — and I don’t have to.”

She additionally retracted her earlier sentiment of Wilson being “like a daughter,” adding: “I thought the point of a nanny is for them to act as if our children are her surrogate children while we are away, so his statement describing her as a daughter was confusing to me. My husband has seven children so I don’t understand why or how he’d see a hired childcare provider as an additional child.”