Taking aim (again). Jim Edmonds reflected on his marriage to estranged wife Meghan King Edmonds while simultaneously praising girlfriend Kortnie O’Connor.

“If it wasn’t for this girl, I don’t think I would be here right now,” the former baseball player, 49, captioned a series of Instagram photos with O’Connor on Tuesday, June 23. “She showed up in my life just at the right time. Amazing that her taking a chance on a plus one weekend to Mexico pulled me out of my hole and changed my life forever. I was in such a dark place; one that I didn’t think could happen to me.”

Jim then looked back on his October 2019 split from Meghan, 35, hurling allegations in the process. “I was going through hell ending a loveless and abusive relationship. The lies and accusations that followed the breakup only put me deeper into a funk,” he wrote. “Along came this beautiful woman by chance, who lit up my world and brought me back to life. I’m very grateful for my amazing friends, children and this amazing woman for making me a better person and father. #reallife.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum made headlines in January when she claimed that the former athlete was dating O’Connor, whom she alleged they had a threesome with during their marriage. He was spotted vacationing in Cabo San Lucas with the real estate agent at the time.

Jim confirmed his romance with O’Connor in April. “Quarantined workout partner,” he captioned a selfie with his girlfriend amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The former center fielder and Meghan share three children: daughter Aspen, 3, and twin sons Hart and Hayes, 2.

O’Connor posted Instagram Story videos in May while spending time with the kids. “He loves to vacuum,” she captioned one clip of Hayes.

Us confirmed in May that Meghan, for her part, is dating Christian Schauf, whom she met in March. She revealed in a blog post earlier this month that she connected with the businessman on a dating app. “[We] did the whole ‘quarantine dating’ thing with lots of FaceTiming but I never thought it would go anywhere since he lives in Utah and I live in St. Louis and work in Los Angeles — but what the hell, it was quarantine and I wasn’t physically seeing anyone anyway… until we did,” she detailed on June 17. “After 2 COVID-free tests and much vetting through a close mutual friend, Nancy Anderson, we had the most unusual first date IRL: a masked airport pickup.”