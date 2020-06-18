Unconventional romance. Meghan King Edmonds got real about the early days of her relationship with boyfriend Christian Schauf amid her divorce from Jim Edmonds.

“When I knew I had worked through my pain to the point where it wouldn’t define me or scar me but instead teach me, I knew I was ready to really date,” the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 35, wrote in a blog post published on her website on Wednesday, June 17. “I shot for the stars and made a list of every last minute detail of the man I was looking for – my list was pages long – and daily I’d ask God to open my heart to the possibility of loving again.”

While perusing a dating app, Meghan met Schauf. “Christian and I connected via one of these dating apps and did the whole ‘quarantine dating’ thing with lots of FaceTiming but I never thought it would go anywhere since he lives in Utah and I live in St. Louis and work in Los Angeles – but what the hell, it was quarantine and I wasn’t physically seeing anyone anyway… until we did,” she explained. “After 2 COVID-free tests and much vetting through a close mutual friend, Nancy Anderson, we had the most unusual first date IRL: a masked airport pickup (reading this back makes it sound very, very creepy but I promise it was safe, just strange).”

She added: “It wasn’t until weeks into our dating relationship when we finally went to a coffee shop, got a drink at a bar, and ordered a meal at a restaurant – this order felt a little backwards and old-fashioned to us but it also made us feel more deeply connected.”

Meghan noted that Schauf was not technically her boyfriend when news broke in May that they are dating. However, the development prompted them to have a talk about their relationship status and make things official. “That was a weird conversation: ‘So Christian, um, the tabloids say I’m your girlfriend, sooooo, like, ummm, am I?'” she recalled. “I MEAN talk about feeling like you’re a prepubescent girl who’s about 3 inches tall with her tail between her legs.”

She mentioned that the Uncharted Supply Co. CEO is “someone I truly cherish” and she is “up to [her] eyeballs in happiness.”

Us confirmed in May that the former reality star met Schauf in March. She made their relationship Instagram official in May.

Jim, 49, filed for divorce in October 2019 after five years of marriage. The estranged couple share daughter Aspen, 3, and twin sons Hart and Hayes, 2.