Money war. Jim Edmonds’ rep responded after Meghan King Edmonds contested the terms of the estranged couple’s prenup amid their divorce.

“Jim’s prenuptial agreement is valid, enforceable and generous, and we fully expect it to be upheld,” the former MLB player’s rep said in a statement to Us Weekly. “Meghan and her attorney reviewed the agreement several weeks before the wedding and agreed to the terms. Meghan herself has publicly explained the agreement was done at her urging because she didn’t want Jim’s family to think she was trying to take his money.”

The statement continued, “Jim is voluntarily paying Meghan more than three times the amount of child support required by court guidelines. He is letting her live in one of his homes in St. Louis and is paying the mortgage and all the bills for that house. He gives her money for a nanny and housekeeper. He pays for almost every single expense related to the children. And he pays half the rent on her Los Angeles beach house. Jim has been beyond generous to Meghan and provides full financial support for his children.”

In response, the Real Housewives of Orange County alum told Us, “I’m looking forward to putting this behind me amicably, and I don’t wish to discuss the private details of my divorce at this time.”

Meghan, 35, previously discussed her prenup with Jim, 49, during the RHOC season 10 reunion, which aired in 2015.

“Way before we ever got engaged, I suggested him getting a prenup to protect his feelings about our marriage, about where my heart is coming from,” she said at the time. “And honestly, a big part of the reason, totally aside from the whole marriage thing, why I wanted it is to protect the children because I never wanted the children’s mothers or the children to think that me as their stepmom or as this new person in their life was going to take things from them.”

The pair tied the knot in October 2014 and share daughter Aspen, 3, and twins Hayes and Hart, 23 months. Jim has four other children from his previous marriages to Lee Ann Horton and Allison Jayne Raski.

Us broke the news of Meghan and Jim’s split in October 2019. The former Bravo personality is now dating Uncharted Supply Co. CEO Christian Schauf, while the athlete is in a relationship with real estate agent Kortnie O’Connor.