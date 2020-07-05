Meghan King Edmonds Enjoys 4th of July Getaway With BF Christian Schauf

Whisked away! Meghan King Edmonds and her boyfriend, Christian Schauf, celebrated the 4th of July during a romantic weekend getaway in Wisconsin.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 35, shared a photo via Instagram on Saturday, July 4, of the couple paddleboarding on a lake in Cumberland, Wisconsin. She later posted video footage of herself and Schauf riding on a boat with a group of people. In another picture, the pair posed for a selfie on the boat at sunset.

“Northwoods (Wisconsin) fireworks on the lake … where are you watching fireworks tonight? #HappyBirthdayAmerica,” Edmonds captioned the photo.

Us Weekly confirmed in May that the former Bravo personality and Schauf were dating after meeting in early March. Edmonds made their relationship Instagram official on May 27 writing, “I’ll just say this: I’m happy and looking forward to writing my next chapter.”

In June, the Missouri native opened up about her struggles getting back on the dating scene in the wake of her divorce from Jim Edmonds.

“When I knew I had worked through my pain to the point where it wouldn’t define me or scar me but instead teach me, I knew I was ready to really date,” she wrote in a candid blog post. “I shot for the stars and made a list of every last minute detail of the man I was looking for – my list was pages long – and daily I’d ask God to open my heart to the possibility of loving again.”

Us broke the news in October 2019 that Meghan and the retired baseball player, 50, had called it quits on their five-year marriage. The pair are the parents of daughter Aspen, 3, and twin boys Hayes and Hart, 2.

Months later, Meghan met Schauf on a dating app but said that she didn’t expect the relationship to become serious because they live in different states.

“Christian and I connected via one of these dating apps and did the whole ‘quarantine dating’ thing with lots of FaceTiming but I never thought it would go anywhere since he lives in Utah and I live in St. Louis and work in Los Angeles – but what the hell, it was quarantine and I wasn’t physically seeing anyone anyway… until we did,” she explained on her blog.

Jim, for his part, confirmed in April that he is dating Kortnie O’Connor. Meghan claimed during an episode of her “Intimate Knowledge” podcast in January that O’Connor had previously participated in a threesome with the couple early in their marriage.