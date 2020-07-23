Her biggest supporter. Meghan King’s boyfriend, Christian Schauf, got real about balancing their relationship with her divorce from Jim Edmonds.

“This is a 35-year-old woman with three kids under the age of 3 with an ex who is not that easy to deal with — and that is putting it in the nicest way possible — and then having every move you make played out at a scale she does, for her to continue to be positive and push ahead and have goals, and not let it overwhelm her … it’s really impressive to me,” the Uncharted Supply Company CEO, 40, told Page Six in an interview published on Thursday, July 23. “Like, it’s really admirable. I really like that about her.”

Schauf is no stranger to dating women with children, so he already had a strategy going into the romance. “I try to play the right position there and be respectful of both Mom and Dad,” he said. “So far, so good. Nothing’s perfect, right?”

The businessman admitted that he has never seen any Real Housewives shows, so he did not know much about the reality star’s past when they initially connected via a dating app. “I just made a conscious decision that I’m not going to dig in too far,” he explained. “I just want to meet the person for who they are and take them at face value. I think with Meghan … that’s the biggest gap from, like, what people say about her in the headlines versus who she really is as a person, and I mean that in a good way.”

Schauf and King have discussed marriage but are taking their relationship “day by day” at the moment. “We don’t need to think about something two years down the road,” he noted. “I try to not worry too much about things that are 10 steps down the road, when I have a bunch of other stuff in front of it.”

He added: “I do want to be married. I want to have kids and [am] trying to be proactive about it.”

Edmonds, 50, and King split in October 2019 after five years of marriage. The estranged pair share daughter Aspen, 3, and twin sons Hart and Hayes, 2. They have been at odds since the breakup, at which time she accused him of cheating and he denied her allegations.

The retired baseball player, who moved on with Kortnie O’Connor, claimed in June that he was in a “loveless and abusive relationship” with the Real Housewives of Orange County alum. In response, King told Us Weekly: “I wish him well.”

Us confirmed in May that King and Schauf are dating.