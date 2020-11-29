A new chapter. Meghan King gave a tour of her new St. Louis home after revealing that she contracted coronavirus earlier this month.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 36, showed off her recently purchased house during an Instagram Live video on Sunday, November 29. King said that the five-bedroom property is “totally manageable” for her, adding that she’s “trying to simplify” her life. The former Bravo personality noted that she was feeling “overwhelmed” about the move, but also “really blessed” to have a new home.

King clarified that only herself, her children and their dog, Girly Girl, would be moving into the house. The blogger shares daughter Aspen, 3, and 2-year-old twins, Hart and Hayes, with her estranged husband, Jim Edmonds.

“No one is moving in this home except for me, Girly Girl, Aspen, Hart and Hayes,” she said in response to a follower’s question. “That’s it. That is everyone who will be living in this house.”

King noticeably didn’t mention her boyfriend, Christian Schauf, whom she began dating in March, causing some fans to question if they are still together.

The Missouri native also gave a health update and told her followers that she’s doing “fine” after contracting COVID earlier this month.

King met Schauf, 39, on a dating app earlier this year following her split from Edmonds, 50. Us Weekly broke the news in October 2019 that the former baseball player had filed for divorce after five years of marriage. Edmonds, for his part, has since moved on with girlfriend Kortnie O’Connor.

In October, Schauf opened up about why he likes to keep his relationship with King “private,” noting that it’s partly a business decision for his company Unchartered Supply.

“I think Meghan probably doesn’t love that,” he said during an episode of the “Living Unscripted” podcast. “I’ve had other girlfriends that don’t love that and they think that maybe I’m ashamed of it or something. The reality is, you know, you talk about something like Instagram and I post on Instagram as, like, a little photo journal for myself. But also, I want to come across as the guy that should be running Unchartered Supply because I really think that there’s a lack of authenticity in the world.”

The entrepreneur added that he’s still adjusting to dating a former reality TV personality.

“I work on it. I’ve maintained a lot of silence around it,” Schauf said. “She’s very public. She has, like, a million Instagram followers and her personal life is kind of her career so I get that she wants to share things. She wants to talk about things at her comfort level and I’m OK with whatever she wants to share.”