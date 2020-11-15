Meghan King revealed she tested positive for coronavirus and explained how she thinks she contracted the illness seven months after estranged husband Jim Edmonds‘ diagnosis.

“I tested positive for Covid,” the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 36, wrote via her Instagram Story on Sunday, November 15. “I have been safe while traveling but I had an exchange on Tuesday where I did not protect myself and this is when I had to have been infected. I have been safe with distancing and masks since Tuesday including when I went to dinner solo and stayed distant and wore a mask at Hayes’s soccer.”

King then detailed her plans for fighting the virus and keeping her children — daughter Aspen, 3, and twin sons Hart and Hayes, 2 — safe. “My kids have been at their father’s but Hayes will quarantine due to brief (1 hour) proximity to me,” she continued. “I have contacted everyone and will isolate for 10 days minimum per CDC guidelines. My children will have to stay with my parents as they cannot stay at my house while I’m sick.”

In the past week, the blogger documented herself visiting Miami for a “girl’s getaway” and cuddling with Hayes at his first indoor soccer game.

King noted on Sunday that her symptoms include “extreme exhaustion, sneezing, a mild cough, and diarrhea.” She added that she was already “directly exposed multiple times” in the past and did not test positive.

The reality star’s diagnosis comes seven months after Edmonds, 50, battled COVID-19. King made headlines in April when she appeared to throw shade at the former baseball player — whom she split from in October 2019 — during his health struggle.

“I kid I kiddd but the ending is my favorite,” she captioned a TikTok video at the time, along with a devil emoji, a winking emoji and the hashtags #jokes and #gotatextfrommyex.

In the clip, she lip-synced as someone said, “Got a text from my ex the other day, he said he missed me. I said, ‘I’m sorry I can’t talk right now, I’m at a funeral.’ He said, ‘Oh, my God. Who died?’ I said, ‘My feelings for you did. Bye, f—ker.’”

Us Weekly confirmed in May that King moved on with businessman Christian Schauf. Edmonds, for his part, is dating Kortnie O’Connor.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance and support, consult the CDC, WHO and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.