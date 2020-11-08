Meghan King and Christian Schauf’s Relationship Timeline

Her second chance at romance. Meghan King stumbled upon love again after her split from estranged husband Jim Edmonds — and found a perfect match in boyfriend Christian Schauf.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum was previously married to Edmonds for five years before Us Weekly broke the news in October 2019 that they had called it quits. The former couple share daughter Aspen, born in November 2016, and twin sons Hart and Hayes, born in June 2018.

After facing a number of ups and downs in her dramatic split from the former St. Louis Cardinals player, King was ready to find The One — again. “I just want to hold somebody’s hand or get a hug and whether or not, in the age of coronavirus or not, as a single woman, I want to be partnered up. I want that relationship,” she said during an episode of her “Intimate Knowledge” podcast in April 2020. “It was never my idea to get divorced and yet here I am and I’m happier than ever now but I do want a partner.”

One month later, King’s wish came true. Us confirmed in May 2020 that the former reality TV personality sparked a romance with Schauf, whom she later revealed she met on a dating app.

“When I knew I had worked through my pain to the point where it wouldn’t define me or scar me but instead teach me, I knew I was ready to really date,” King wrote in a blog post about her budding romance in June 2020, describing her experience with virtual dating amid the COVID-19 crisis. “I shot for the stars and made a list of every last minute detail of the man I was looking for – my list was pages long – and daily I’d ask God to open my heart to the possibility of loving again.”

As she continued to navigate her transition to single motherhood — and balance raising a family with exploring a new relationship — Schauf told the New York Post’s Page Six that he found his new flame’s strength “admirable” when it came to her divorce drama with Edmonds.

“This is a 35-year-old woman with three kids under the age of 3 with an ex who is not that easy to deal with — and that is putting it in the nicest way possible — and then having every move you make played out at a scale she does, for her to continue to be positive and push ahead and have goals, and not let it overwhelm her,” he said in July 2020. “It’s really impressive to me.”

