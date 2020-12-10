Time to call Merry Maids! More than a year after moving out, Jim Edmonds returned to his St. Louis home, only to find a mess that his estranged wife, Meghan King, allegedly left behind.

“Today’s the big day. I got my house back,” the retired MLB player, 50, said in a series of videos on his Instagram Stories on Thursday, December 10. “Tenants moved out, and I get to clean it up and put it up for sale. Hopefully somebody cleaned it up a little bit, but we will see.”

As Edmonds stepped through the front door, he noticed just “a few things” left behind. But after going through each room, he was less than pleased.

“Not used to this landlord stuff here,” he said from behind the camera. “I didn’t realize that someone would leave a house this dirty and messy. I have four people in here throwing trash away that was just left behind.”

The former athlete went on to show his 166,000 Instagram followers “lots of fingerprints” on the drawers of his stainless steel refrigerator and “more trash” in the bathroom, where he also discovered “some poop in the toilet.”

In response to her estranged husband’s videos, King, 36, exclusively tells Us Weekly, “I’m going through an emotionally heavy transition, and I’m choosing to only look for the positive because the negative is too much for me to take on right now. I’m very excited to be in my new home with my children!”

Edmonds moved out of the house in November 2019, less than one month after Us broke the news that he filed for divorce from the Real Housewives of Orange County alum. King moved into a new home in St. Louis last month with the pair’s three children: daughter Aspen, 4, and twins Hart and Hayes, 2.

“It took close to a year to get Meghan to finally leave the house so Jim could put it up for sale, and when she finally did vacate, she left the place looking like a pigsty,” a source tells Us. “There was garbage everywhere and everything was dirty. In addition, she removed community property from the house without asking.”

A second source, however, counters, “Meghan hired a cleaning person to go to the home early this morning, but Jim had already changed the code, so the cleaner couldn’t enter. Meghan then arranged for the cleaner to return at 1 p.m. (in fact, she’s still there cleaning now), and Meghan communicated this information to Jim this morning. Jim should be celebrating becoming a grandfather [earlier this week] rather than attempting to humiliate his soon-to-be ex-wife by showing her toilet on Instagram.”

As Edmonds and King began to hash out the terms of their divorce, they each moved on with other people. The sports broadcaster started dating model Kortnie O’Connor in April, while the former Bravo personality was in a relationship with businessman Christian Schauf from May to November.

Scroll down for more photos inside Edmonds’ house.