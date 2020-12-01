No hard feelings. Meghan King is looking for a silver lining after splitting from her boyfriend of six months, Christian Schauf.

“They say all good things must end but I don’t believe that,” the former Real Housewives of Orange County star, 36, wrote in an emotional blog post on Monday, November 30, hours after news broke of her breakup with the businessman. “After a terrible split from my ex-husband I learned how to heal. I then met and dated a wonderful man: Christian. We laughed, went on adventures, made a long-distance relationship a thing of beauty, grew together, and then … well, we grew apart.”

Us Weekly confirmed in May that King had moved on with Schauf, whom she met through a dating app, following her October 2019 separation from husband of five years Jim Edmonds. The estranged couple share three kids: daughter Aspen, 4, and twin sons Hart and Hayes, 2.

Amid her ups and downs with Edmonds, 50, the Bravo alum found a sense of stability in her romance with Schauf. Though they weren’t able to make their relationship last, King still feels grateful for the time she shared with the Uncharted Supply Company CEO.

“I think people come into our lives for a reason and Christian was no exception. With him my soul reawakened my dormant adventurous spirit and I remembered what it felt like to love myself and be loved,” she wrote on Monday. “Writing this makes me feel a flood of emotions as I replay our relationship highlights in my head. I wish things could’ve been different in many ways but alas, things are the way they are … just as we stood together just a short time ago, we now stand apart. I wish nothing but an abundance of love and happiness in his life and I know he wishes the same for me.”

The Missouri native concluded: “You see, a beautiful love can exist – and then cease to exist – after a terrible storm and things can still be okay. This is life, these things happen. So I put on our big girl panties, take a deep breath, take a little time to mourn, take a lot of time to reflect, and take forever to smile back on a beautiful experience of growth. And tomorrow the sun will rise again. So must all good things end? Nah, girl, I’m just getting started.”

One day before confirming she and Schauf had split, King sparked speculation when she showed off her new home in St. Louis and told her Instagram followers that only her dog and her children would be moving in with her.

While her divorce from Edmonds remains messy, King said that she and Schauf approached their breakup “in the most loving and healthy way.”

“We just got off the phone laughing about how to ‘announce’ this and he suggested some cute, sappy breakup quote,” the “Intimate Knowledge” podcast host teased in an Instagram Story on Monday alongside a phrase that said “heartache” and “suffering” can lead to growth. “I’ve been through a lot but I wasn’t hardened; I experienced a beautiful relationship that blossomed before it ended and I will always hold him in the highest regard and with the utmost respect.”