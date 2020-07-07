Meghan King Edmonds: How I ‘Prioritize’ as a Working Single Mom of 3 Kids

Doing it all! Meghan King Edmonds slammed the notion that working moms have to find “balance” in their lives.

“I don’t [have balance],” the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 35, wrote in aMonday, July 6, blog post. “And you don’t either. We sacrifice a little bit to do it all. … We automatically prioritize our activities based on our values – but this doesn’t mean we find balance, it means we decide where to cut corners. So we dig deeper into our heads and we find some grace to give ourselves: we forgive ourselves for cutting corners, we understand the worth of self-love and our mental health, and we savor and lean into the moments that make up our lives.”

The Missouri native, who shares Aspen, 3, and twins Hayes and Hart, 2, with her ex-husband Jim Edmonds, opened up about how some mothers “externalize” their anxiety by running on fumes and falling prey to mom guilt.

“We have to make the choice not to dwell in the self-pity of the anxiety that comes from the realization that balance isn’t possible but to celebrate the beauty of the dynamic women that we and lean into the solidarity that we ALL feel this way,” the former Bravo personality explained. “We do our best every day and go to sleep reminding ourselves that tomorrow is a new day and we get another chance to try it again.”

Meghan went on to share her advice for moms struggling to make it work, writing, “Remember everything is relative – meaning we should never compare our situation as ‘harder’ or ‘easier’ than anyone else’s.”

The former reality star and Jim, 50, split in October 2019 and have been coparenting their three kids ever since. Meghan made her new relationship with Christian Schauf Instagram official in May.

“I’m happy and looking forward to writing my next chapter,” she captioned a selfie at the time.

The blogger has been documenting life with her “long-distance boyfriend” via Instagram, from 4th of July fireworks in Wisconsin to hikes in Utah.