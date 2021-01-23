Always on duty. Meghan King got real with her Instagram followers about the challenges she’s faced as a parent during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 36, shared a photo of herself with her three kids and their dog via Instagram on Friday, January 22, looking to fans for advice.

“Dear Abby, I love my kids so much but it’s ROUGH being in the Midwest in the middle of a pandemic with kids. It’s cold and dark … and it takes so much effort to do, well, anything,” she captioned the Instagram snap.

King continued, “How do you get motivated and creative with your kiddos in the doldrums of winter? Sincerely, Tired and Bored Mommy.”

Fans were quick to show their support, wishing her luck and sharing their tips. One follower commented, “Good luck [with] creative ideas [with] littles! I’m in the ATL it’s been pretty cold here and we get depressed a bit too as used to being outside 9 mos of the year.” Another suggested, “If you’re in Missouri, have you done the museums around STL? The science one is free and super cool. Or if you feel like driving forever to Branson from STL there’s stuff to do there.” Other commenters recommended “crafts,” “ski lessons” and a plethora of different winter activities.

Boredom isn’t the only struggle the former Bravo personality is facing during quarantine. In March 2020, she opened up about the struggles of coparenting with estranged husband Jim Edmonds amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Initially, she said, her kids’ doctor advised that the children not split time between two homes. “We have decided that our kids are gonna stay where they were when this whole safer-at-home started,” she said in an Instagram video at the time. “It was with me, so they’re gonna stay with me until this passes. Stay safe, guys.”

She also shared how they were keeping busy, posting a photo of her children climbing on the furniture. “Honestly, this crew was made for social distancing,” she wrote in the caption of the 2020 post. “Getting real creative over here and making the most of our days. Anyone else got any ideas? I have a whole weekend ahead so I need all the ideas I can get!!”

King’s kids eventually started visiting their father, 50, again, but things remained complicated between the duo in May 2020. Sources told Us Weekly exclusively at the time that until then, the kids had been with the Midwest native. The retired athlete was thrilled to have his children back, according to an insider.

“Jim is happy and relieved to have Aspen, Hayes and Hart back with him in St. Louis. Meghan’s social media and blog posts the past few weeks have been somewhat distressing and Jim was a bit concerned about her state of mind,” the source told Us, referencing posts about a trip King took with then-boyfriend Christian Schauf to Utah.

The pair continued to work toward finalizing their divorce and coming to an agreement about custody arrangements in the months that followed. In January, King wrote about the pandemic in a 2021 New Year’s Resolution blog post, comparing it to “hell.” She revealed the ongoing health crisis in the United States delayed her divorce, joking that she’s “married as ever.”

King wrote, “Dude, Covid courts won’t even let me get divorced.”

She and Edmonds were married for five years before they announced their split in October 2019 amid allegations the former Major League Baseball star cheated on King. He denied being unfaithful and they settled on 50/50 custody a month later. Sources told Us last year, however, that had changed and Edmonds was looking into full custody.

Since splitting from her husband, King has been linked to Schauf, 39, whom she broke up with in November 2020, and more recently Will Roos. She introduced her “friend-turned-boyfriend” via Instagram on January 16. Edmonds, for his part, has moved on with Kortnie O’Connor.