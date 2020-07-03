Better safe than sorry! Celebrity parents have been giving their children masks while hanging outside amid the coronavirus pandemic, from Milla Jovovich to Jana Kramer.

“The girls and I love [our masks] so much,” the Resident Evil star, 44, captioned a June 2020 Instagram selfie with daughters Ever, 12, and Dashiel, 5. “It’s so great to get back to normal life in baby steps and wearing our masks is No. 1 to staying safe and keeping others safe as well.”

In the social media upload, the actress, who is also the mother of Osian, 5 months, flashed a peace sign. She and her eldest two children smiled from behind their colorful face coverings.

Jovovich has been documenting her time at home amid quarantine, from her Mother’s Day celebration to Dashiel’s 5th birthday party.

“Thank you to my friends @marcrg4u and Cyndy @ballooncelebrations,” the model wrote via Instagram in April. “I really appreciate you wearing masks and gloves while making Dash’s cake and balloons so she could be protected while still having such a beautiful, festive birthday experience! You guys are the best and always come through for us! … Dashiel is 5 years old today and we’re quaranbrating!”

As for Kramer, the One Tree Hill alum, 36, her husband, Mike Caussin, and their two kids took precautions while visiting her grandparents in June.

“We couldn’t be more excited, but it’s so important to be safe and wear our masks,” the singer captioned a family photo with Jolie, 4, and Jace, 19 months. “You can cover your mouth, not your personality! I’ll be taking notes from my daughter Jolie who has mastered her #smize and thinks she’s a ninja.”

In April, Kramer exclusively told Us Weekly how “heartbreaking” it was to try explaining the COVID-19 spread to her eldest.

“She saw her friend and she wanted to go hug [her], and I’m like, ‘No!’ And she’s, like, crying,” the Michigan native recalled at the time. “It broke my heart and we ended up having to leave because she just wouldn’t stay far [enough] apart.”

