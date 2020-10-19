Ryan Dorsey Shares Photo of His and Naya Rivera’s Son Josey’s New Hairstyle

All grown up! Ryan Dorsey and Naya Rivera’s 5-year-old son, Josey, debuted his new hairstyle on Sunday, October 18.

“Wanted a cut like his boy Hunter,” the actor, 37, captioned Instagram photos of the little one. “Ocean 12 meets C-Mac. Happy Sunday. #keeppounding.”

Josey wore a Carolina Panthers shirt, a Batman face mask and black sunglasses in the social media upload.

The new ‘do came three months after his mom died in a drowning accident at age 33. (The Glee alum was married to Dorsey from 2014 to 2018, and their baby boy arrived one year after their nuptials.)

The actress posted a photo with her son one day before she went missing at Lake Piru in California in July. “Just the two of us,” the Sorry Not Sorry author captioned an Instagram photo of herself kissing Josey.

After the California native’s body was found in July, Dorsey posted a touching tribute to his ex-wife via Instagram. “This is so unfair,” the Justified alum wrote at the time. “Life is all about good times and bad times but with Josey it makes the bad a little less so because a part of you will always be with us. He’ll never forget where he came from. We miss you. We will always love you.”

Last month, the West Virginia native opened up about his transition to single parenthood following the tragedy.

“I think to myself, how lucky I am to, to still have my mom and to have her help out in my life still. And then I think about how he won’t have that same opportunity in his future,” the Ray Donovan alum said in a September Instagram Story video, adding that his sister-in-law, Nickayla Rivera, had moved in with him and Josey.

“He asked me if Titi can live with us,” Dorsey said at the time, referring to Naya’s younger sister. “‘I want Titi to live with us forever’ because she’s now the closest thing that he has to a mom. Because you’re gonna need all the help you can get as a single parent trying to build your career and navigate this disaster with your child. … At least you have someone there with you to talk to or just sit in silence and be sad with. You don’t have to deal with it completely alone.”