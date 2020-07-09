The perfect pair. Naya Rivera gave birth to her son, Josey, in 2015 and has been showing her bond with her boy ever since.

“Naya was born to be a mother and is doing really great so far,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly following her and husband Ryan Dorsey’s son’s arrival. “Ryan has amazing paternal instincts and has been waiting on them both hand and foot. They are so excited to be first-time parents.”

The Glee alum went on to document their life with Josey via social media, from coordinating Halloween costumes to Valentine’s Day celebrations.

In May 2019, the California native exclusively opened up to Us about her “juggling act” as a working mom. “It was a lot of back and forth [while filming Step Up: High Water],” the singer said at the time. “I would get some long weekends here and there, and I’d fly back [from Atlanta to Los Angeles]. I’d bring my son with me for like a month and a half.”

Rivera, who split from Dorsey in 2018, went on to say, “In our business, [families] are something that you always have to … work around.”

The actress rented a motorized pontoon boat at Lake Piru near Los Angeles in July 2020 and was reported missing when the craft was overdue. Josey was found sleeping inside the boat alone and wearing a life vest, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department told Us in a statement.

“It is believed that Naya and her son were swimming in the lake near the boat and as they were getting back into the boat, her son made it into the boat and Naya went under water and did not resurface,” the department told Us at the time. Captain Eric Buschow noted that “all indications point” to the singer being dead, explaining, “The fact that she was seen in the water shows there is a high likelihood that she drowned.”

One day prior to going missing, Rivera posted a close-up selfie with her son captioned, “Just the two of us.”

