Naya Rivera and Ryan Dorsey’s Divorce Is Finalized 

Naya Rivera and Ryan Dorsey’s divorce has officially been finalized after the Glee alum filed for the second time in December, Us Weekly can confirm.

According to the court documents obtained by The Blast, the duo will share joint custody of their 2-year-old son Josey and a one time payment of $30,000 was made from Rivera to Dorsey. They have waived the right for any other support payments to each other.

The pair quietly tied the knot in July 2014, just three months after her engagement to rapper Big Sean ended. Rivera, 31, initially filed for divorce from Dorsey, 34, in November 2016, but the duo seemingly reconciled after she filed to dismiss the request in September 2017.

“I’m doing great!” the Sorry Not Sorry author exclusively told Us at the time. “I really like being at home with my family and taking care of my kid. Cooking and decorating. I’m like a weird little Martha Stewart homebody.”

The duo’s reconciliation was short-lived, however, as Rivera filed for divorce for a second time in December.

In between divorce filings, the actress was arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic battery in West Virginia after Dorsey reported she struck him on the head and lip while walking with their son in November. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office told Us Weekly at the time that alcohol played a factor in the incident.

“This is a difficult time for everyone in the family especially for Naya and I,” Dorsey tweeted at the time. “This isn’t some reality show, this is our life, and I ask that everyone especially ‘the media’ please respect our privacy and treat us/this situation how you would want a loved one to be treated. Perhaps with kindness, respect, without judgement, and as negative a situation like this is, with positivity and love. Thanks.”

The domestic battery charge against Rivera was dismissed at the Pitch alum’s request in January.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!