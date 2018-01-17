A domestic battery charge against Naya Rivera has been dismissed after her estranged husband, Ryan Dorsey, said he does not want to pursue pressing charges, Us Weekly confirms.

According to court documents filed in Kanawha County, West Virginia, and obtained by Us, the charge was dropped on Friday, January 12, after the 34-year-old actor “notified both the prosecution and defense counsel that he is non-desirous of any prosecution and has confirmed he was never at any time injured by any conduct of Ms. Rivera.”

As previously reported, the Glee alum, 31, was arrested in November after she and Dorsey were involved in an altercation while going for a walk with their 2-year-old son, Josey, in West Virginia. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office told Us at the time that alcohol played a factor in the incident.

The Pitch alum released a statement three days after his estranged wife was taken into custody. “This is a difficult time for everyone in the family especially for Naya and I,” he tweeted at the time. “This isn’t some reality show, this is our life, and I ask that everyone especially ‘the media’ please respect our privacy and treat us/this situation how you would want a loved one to be treated. Perhaps with kindness, respect, without judgement, and as negative a situation like this is, with positivity and love. Thanks.”

Rivera filed for divorce from Dorsey in November 2016. They said in a statement at the time that their “priority is and always will be our beautiful son that we share together.” She filed to dismiss the request in September 2017, but then filed paperwork again on December 5. Later that month, the pair agreed to joint legal and physical custody of Josey.

