Naya Rivera was arrested for domestic battery in West Virginia on Saturday, November 25, according to multiple reports.

WSAZ reports that the Glee alum, 30, was charged after an altercation with her husband, Ryan Dorsey, at their home at about 9:30 p.m.

Dorsey, 34, claimed that Rivera had struck him in the head and the bottom lip while they were taking their 2-year-old son, Josey, for a walk down the street, according to WSAZ. He reportedly gave police a cell phone video that allegedly shows him being hit by Rivera.

She was taken into custody and arraigned at around midnight. Video posted on Twitter by a WCHS reporter shows the actress wearing a dark grey hoodie as she was led in handcuffs to appear before a judge.

Her bond was set at $1,000 and she was released and picked up from the courthouse by her father-in-law.

Rivera, who played Santana Lopez on the Fox hit, filed for divorce from Dorsey in November 2016 after two years of marriage and requested primary custody of their son. But she called off her divorce from the Blood Father actor last month, withdrawing her court filing.

The Step Up: High Water actress, who briefly dated David Spade while she and Dorsey were separated, told Us Weekly she was doing “great” shortly after patching things up with her husband and said that they were enjoying spending time together with their son.

“I really like being at home with my family and taking care of my kid,” she told Us. “Cooking and decorating. I’m like a weird little Martha Stewart homebody.”

