Round two. Naya Rivera filed for divorce from husband Ryan Dorsey for a second time on Tuesday, December 5, Us Weekly confirms.

Rivera cited irreconcilable differences and is asking for joint custody of their 2-year-son, Josey, according to court documents. The Glee alum, who listed their date of separation as November 24 — one day before she was arrested for domestic battery — is also asking the judge to deny either side spousal support.

The Step Up: High Water actress, 30, previously filed for divorce from Dorsey in November 2016, but dismissed her filing and called off the split from the Ray Donovan actor in October.

As previously reported, Rivera was arrested in West Virginia on November 25, after Dorsey reported she struck him with on the head and lip while they were walking with Josey.

The “Sorry” singer’s bail was set for $1,000 and she was picked up from the courthouse later that evening by her father-in-law. Kanawha County Sheriff’s office told Us that alcohol played a factor in the couple’s altercation, which was started by a fight over their toddler.

Dorsey, 34, released a statement on behalf of the couple on November 28.

“This is a difficult time for everyone in the family especially for Naya and I,” Dorsey tweeted. “This isn’t some reality show, this is our life, and I ask that everyone especially ‘the media’ please respect our privacy and treat us/this situation how you would want a loved one to be treated. Perhaps with kindness, respect, without judgement, and as negative a situation like this is, with positivity and love. Thanks.”

Rivera, who was photographed after her arrest running errands in California on Thursday, November 30, married Dorsey in July 2014, just three months after her split from ex-fiancé Big Sean.

