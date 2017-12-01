Life goes on. Naya Rivera was spotted running errands in Los Feliz, California, on Thursday, November 30. It was the first time she had been spotted out since her domestic battery arrest.

As previously reported, the Glee alum, 30, was arrested in West Virginia on Saturday, November 25, after her husband, Ryan Dorsey, reported she struck him with on the head and lip while walking with their 2-year-old son, Josey.

Rivera was later released and picked up from the courthouse the same evening by her father-in-law. Her bail was set for $1,000. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s office told Us Weekly on Sunday, November 26, that the couple were arguing over Josey, and that alcohol played a factor in their altercation.

Dorsey spoke out on Tuesday, November 28, on behalf of the couple.

“This is a difficult time for everyone in the family especially for Naya and I,” Dorsey, 34, tweeted in a statement. “This isn’t some reality show, this is our life, and I ask that everyone especially ‘the media’ please respect our privacy and treat us/this situation how you would want a loved one to be treated. Perhaps with kindness, respect, without judgement, and as negative a situation like this is, with positivity and love. Thanks.”

Rivera filed for divorce from Dorsey in November 2016 after two years of marriage and requested primary custody of Josey, but she called off the split from the Ray Donovan actor in October.

The Step Up: High Water star called Dorsey a pushover parent last month at the Alliance of Moms’ Raising Baby event in L.A.

“I’m really A-type,” Rivera told reporters on November 18. “I know that Josey really likes schedule. I’m not crazy like we can’t deviate, but I think Josey listens to me a little bit more.”

When asked who the parental pushover was in her family, Rivera quickly responded “Ryan.”

“He’s a very sensitive man,” Rivera added. “He’s a Cancer. Josey will get him. Josey will get him good.”

