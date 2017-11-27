Just one week before Naya Rivera was arrested for domestic battery, the former Glee actress revealed that she and husband Ryan Dorsey don’t always see eye to eye when it comes to their 2-year-old son Josey.

“I’m really A-type,” Rivera told Us Weekly and other reporters at the Alliance of Moms’ Raising Baby event n L.A. on November 18. “I know that Josey really likes schedule. I’m not crazy like we can’t deviate, but I think Josey listens to me a little bit more.”

So it should come as no surprise that when Rivera was asked. “Who is the parental pushover?” she quickly responded, “Ryan,” and chalked it up to his astrological sign.

“He’s a very sensitive man. He’s a Cancer,” she said. “Josey will get him. Josey will get him good.”

Rivera was charged with domestic battery on Saturday, November 25, after Dorsey told authorities she struck him on the lip and head while the two were walking in Chesapeake, West Virginia, with their toddler. Dorsey, 34, showed deputies cell phone video of the alleged attack.

Her bond was set at $1,000 and she was released and picked up from the courthouse by her father-in-law.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office told Us on Sunday, November 26, that Rivera and the Ray Donovan actor had been arguing over Josey and that alcohol could have been a factor. The public information officer added that Dorsey did not require medical attention.

Rivera, who played Santana Lopez on the Fox hit Glee, filed for divorce from Dorsey in November 2016 after two years of marriage and requested primary custody of their son. But the couple reconciled and she withdrew her court filing last month.

Meanwhile, despite Rivera and Dorsey’s differences — her being a Type-A mom and him a laid-back dad — she gushed about her happy family unit at the Alliance of Moms’ Raising Baby event. “We love to listen to music. We like to go out to dinner,” she revealed. “We just took him to Disneyland, super randomly. After a nap I was like, ‘We’re about to go do something crazy.’ We got to Disneyland and he had so much fun.”

